Number of Homes for Sale Dipped YoY

November home sales dropped from October levels, posting the lowest median sales price in eight months, according to the RE/MAX National Housing Report for November 2023. The report revealed the number of homes for sale also fell slightly.

Indicative of the usual year-end slowdown, home sales in November dropped by 9.8% compared to October and declined 6.5% versus the same period last year. This decline can also be attributed to rising interest rates most of this year and last. Interest rates have decreased over the last two months, which could result in more activity in the market.

The number of homes for sale changed slightly – dropping 1.6% from October and declining 2.6% compared to November 2022.

Across the 52 metro areas surveyed, homes sold for a median price of $405,000, which was $5,000 less than in October but $13,000 higher than in November 2022. New listings, though up 1.5% year over year, were down 19.1% from October.

Key Findings:

Homes sold were on the market an average of 40 days four days longer than in October and one day more than in November 2022 .

. Homes sold in November for an average of 99% of the listing price–the same as in October and up from 98% in November 2022 .

. Months' supply of inventory in November was 2.6, larger than 2.3 in October and 2.5 in November 2022 .

“Although November results are in line with trends we’ve seen this year, there’s reason to think 2024 could be more active, especially with prices and interest rates coming down a bit recently,” said Nick Bailey, President and CEO of RE/MAX, LLC. “When we look at the national picture, it’s a collection of local snapshots, each with different conditions. As the report shows, new listings in a few markets, including Omaha and Orlando, were up more than 25% year over year, while they decreased in others. So, while the results tell an overall story, the key for homebuyers and sellers is to work with a local real estate agent who can speak to the unique local conditions.”

Steve Silcock, Broker/Owner of RE/MAX Heritage in Clermont, FL, said, “November inventory in the Orlando area increased for the sixth month in a row to bump up months’ supply to a level not seen since January 2019. But we are still well below what many consider to be a balanced market, and median home prices are down slightly. However, December activity to date looks promising, especially in our retirement markets, and considering the recent drop in interest rates and the change in tone from the Federal Reserve, we are really looking forward to what we hope will be a strong and exciting 2024."

New Listings

Of the 52 metro areas surveyed in November 2023, the number of newly listed homes was down 19.1% compared to October 2023 and up 1.5% compared to November 2022. The markets with the biggest decrease in year-over-year new listing percentage were Anchorage, AK, at -20.3%, Birmingham, AL, at -12.7%, and Honolulu at -11.5%. The markets with the biggest year-over-year increase in new listings percentage were Omaha, NE, at +33.2%, Burlington, VT, at +25.9%, and Orlando, FL, at +25.2%.

Closed Transactions

Of the 52 metro areas surveyed in November 2023, the overall number of home sales is down 9.8% compared to October 2023 and down 6.5% compared to November 2022. The markets with the biggest decrease in year-over-year sales percentage were Burlington, VT, at -19.1%, Portland, OR, at -17.1%, and Seattle at -15.9%. The markets with the biggest increase in year-over-year sales percentage were Manchester, NH, at +9.2%, Omaha, NE, at +6.5%, and Orlando, FL, at +4.9%.

Median Sales Price

In November 2023, the median of all 52 metro area sales prices was $405,000, down 1.2% compared to October 2023 and up 3.3% from November 2022. The markets with the biggest year-over-year decrease in median sales price were San Antonio, TX, at -5.7%, Coeur d'Alene, ID, at -3.7%, and New Orleans at -3.6%. The markets with the biggest year-over-year increase in median sales price were Trenton, NJ, at +15.5%, Des Moines, IA, at +15.1%, and San Diego at +12.7%.

Close-to-List Price Ratio

In November 2023, the average close-to-list price ratio of all 52 metro areas in the report was 99%, flat compared to October 2023, and up from 98% in November 2022. The close-to-list price ratio is calculated by the average value of the sales price divided by the list price for each transaction. When the number is above 100%, the home closed for more than the list price. If it’s less than 100%, the home sold for less than the list price. The metro areas with the lowest close-to-list price ratio had a three-way tie between Bozeman, MT, Coeur d’Alene, ID, and Miami at 95%. The metro areas with the highest close-to-list price ratios were Hartford, CT, at 103%, followed by a tie between San Francisco and Trenton, NJ, at 102%.

Days on Market

The average days on market for homes sold in November 2023 were 40, up four days compared to the average in October 2023 and up one day compared to November 2022. The metro areas with the lowest days on market were Baltimore at 13, Washington, DC, at 15, followed by a tie between Philadelphia and Trenton, NJ, at 16. The highest days on market averages were in Fayetteville, AR, at 86, Coeur d’Alene, ID, at 80, and Bozeman, MT, at 71. Days on market is the number of days between when a home is first listed in an MLS and a sales contract is signed.

Months’ Supply of Inventory

The number of homes for sale in November 2023 was down 1.6% from October 2023 and down 2.6% from November 2022. Based on the rate of home sales in November 2023, the month's supply of inventory was 2.6, up compared to 2.3 in October 2023 and 2.5 in November 2022. In November 2023, the markets with the lowest months’ supply of inventory were Trenton, NJ, at 0.8 and Hartford, CT, at 1.0, followed by a tie between Manchester, NH, and Seattle at 1.1. The markets with the highest months’ supply of inventory were San Antonio at 5.3, followed by a tie between Bozeman, MT, and Miami at 4.8.

To read the full report, including more data, charts, and methodology, click here.