Blue Sage Solutions Names New Marketing Director

Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey-based Blue Sage Solutions LLC, a provider of cloud-based lending technology, announced that Dee Khullar has joined the company as Director of Marketing.

In her new role, Khullar will oversee all marketing strategy, media, and communications for Blue Sage, and play a leadership role in implementing brand management, driving revenue growth through its expansion into new market segments and product areas.

In addition, her responsibilities will include building and enhancing the company’s strategic partnerships, and optimizing the overall customer experience. Looking forward, she will also be overseeing the launch of the company’s new digital offerings that will be made available through most lending platforms including Blue Sage Digital Lending Platform.

“This is a unique opportunity to boost exposure for our new offerings to mid-market lenders as well as our new loan servicing platform, creating transformational technology from the point of sale to servicing,” Khullar said. “I’m thrilled to be working with a dynamic team of innovators and seasoned industry experts who not only have a deep understanding of the mortgage business from every angle, but who have a clear vision of where the industry needs to go.”

Khullar brings more than 20 years of expertise in marketing and technology in the financial services industry. As an integral part of the ICE Mortgage Technology marketing team, she developed partner and client marketing programs that directly impacted revenue goals. In addition, Khullar has been instrumental in advancing technologies in the mortgage industry, including e-closing and online notarization.

“Dee is a top-level marketer with tremendous mortgage technology experience and a strong track record of results,” said Carmine Cacciavillani, CEO of Blue Sage Solutions. “More importantly, she fully grasps the importance of bringing the mortgage industry into the digital age. At a time when mortgage lenders, banks, credit unions, and servicers all need to enhance their offerings while boosting productivity and efficiency, Dee will play a pivotal role in positioning Blue Sage as the obvious choice for forward-thinking organizations.”