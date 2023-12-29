Home >> Market Trends >> Affordability >> Renters Faced a Tough Market This Year
Print This Post Print This Post

Renters Faced a Tough Market This Year

in Affordability, Daily Dose, Data, Featured, Market Studies, Market Trends, Migration, News, Origination, Real Estate 8 hours ago 25 Views

V

About Author: Demetria Lester

Demetria C. Lester is a reporter for DS News and MReport magazines with more than eight years of writing experience. She has served as content coordinator and copy editor for the Los Angeles Daily News and the Orange County Register, in addition to 11 other Southern California publications. A former editor-in-chief at Northlake College and staff writer at her alma mater, the University of Texas at Arlington, she has covered events such as the Byron Nelson and Pac-12 Conferences, progressing into her freelance work with the Dallas Wings and D Magazine. Currently located in Dallas, Texas, Lester is an avid jazz lover and likes to read. She can be reached at [email protected].
theMReport.com copyright 2023 is a registered trademark of The Five Star Institute
x

Check Also

Blue Sage Solutions Names New Marketing Director

Bringing 20-plus years of experience to her new role, Dee Khullar will lead the cloud-based lending tech provider in implementing brand management, and driving new revenue growth.