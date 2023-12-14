MPA Names New Principal Advisor

Mortgage Policy Advisors (MPA) has named Russell “Rusty” Johnson Principal Advisor of the firm.

In his new role, he will be responsible for advocating on behalf of MPA clients, supporting the firm’s client development strategy, while advising partners on various market opportunities.

“Rusty is an accomplished executive, that I had the privilege of working with during my tenure at Wells Fargo,” said Bob Caruso, CEO of ServiceMac. “He [Johnson] is a bottom line, results-oriented professional, that knows the mortgage servicing business.”

A recognized leader in the financial services industry, Johnson has 30 years of professional experience in mortgage banking and servicing, having held executive positions at Bank of America, Radian, Wells Fargo, PwC, Fannie Mae, and KPMG.

Prior to joining MPA, Johnson was responsible for KPMG’s large-scale engagements with financial institutions, including Fannie Mae, the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs (VA) and Bank of America, and served as KPMG’s subject matter expert for all mortgage servicing engagements.

During his tenure at Fannie Mae, Johnson led efforts at the government-sponsored enterprise (GSE), towards the creation and implementation of government programs such as the Home Affordable Modification Program (HAMP) and the Home Affordable Refinance Program (HARP).

His work on a comprehensive servicer rating system, led to the development of Fannie Mae’s Servicer Total Achievement and Rewards (STAR) program.

“We are delighted to have Rusty as part of our growing team, and look forward to his contributions,” added Marcel A. Bryar, Managing Director at MPA.

Johnson holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, Management and Operations from Bryant University of Rhode Island.

Based in Washington, D.C., MPA is a strategic advisory firm providing clients with insights related to emerging or existing legislation, policy, regulations, and agency guidance impacting the U.S. residential mortgage industry. Through experience and practice, the team at MPA analyzes market trends–translating information into actionable and strategic intelligence including business growth strategy and third-party business development.