Remote Online Notarization Measure Passes the House

The U.S. House of Representatives has announced passage of the SECURE Notarization Act of 2023 (HR 1059), which was introduced earlier this month by Reps. Kelly Armstrong and Madeleine Dean.

The Securing and Enabling Commerce Using Remote Electronic (SECURE) Notarization Act enables use of remote online notarization (RON) technology by notaries public in interstate commerce and allow signers located outside of the U.S.–such as active-duty military personnel–as well as the elderly and homebuyers with disabilities to securely notarize documents.

The SECURE Notarization Act of 2023 will permit immediate nationwide use of remote online notarization (RON); create national minimum standards for its use; and provide certainty for the interstate recognition of RON.

“Remote Online Notarization offers consumers a convenient way to safely and securely complete documents,” said Rep. Armstrong. “I’m excited to see our legislation receive an overwhelming and bipartisan House vote, and I am hopeful the Senate will agree and pass it to be signed into law.”

HR 1059 was first introduced in 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic increased the need for social distancing and remote options for executing important life documents. It includes requirements for two-way audiovisual communication, multifactor authentication, and tamper-evident technology–critically important security standards that protect consumers.

“The bill’s minimum standards for RON are consistent with both the MBA-ALTA model state RON bill and the Mortgage Industry Standards Maintenance Organization (MISMO) RON standards and will help protect against fraud and make the mortgage closing process more convenient for consumers,” said Bob Broeksmit, CMB, President and CEO of the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA). “The bill also complements existing state laws by providing state officials with the flexibility and freedom to implement their own RON standards.”

Diane Tomb, CEO of the American Land Title Association (ALTA), added, "We are pleased to see momentum on this critically important bill that will modernize the United States' notarization system once and for all. Too many Americans are left behind by our current system, which can delay the execution of important documents–such as closing documents for the purchase of a home–simply because someone is unable to visit a notary in person. We are grateful for the leadership of Representatives Dean and Armstrong in getting this bill through the House."