Pat Bolan Joins New American Funding as Chief Production Officer

New American Funding has named Pat Bolan as its new Chief Production Officer, tasked to grow the company's retail sales and bring a mature level of leadership to this division–ensuring that the company's retail sales division is set up for success and growth in 2023 and beyond.

Drawing on his 30-plus years of leadership and origination experience, Bolan is passionate about developing strong leaders and teaching others to reach their own personal goals, with a proven history of coaching his teams successfully to double and even triple their production. His tenured experience in the mortgage industry will help influence the growth of NAF's sales team, the overall structure of retail sales, and the synergies between all departments at NAF.

"We couldn't be more excited to welcome Pat to the team," said Christy Bunce, President of New American Funding. "He is experienced in many facets of the mortgage business, and his track record speaks for itself. We already have a very strong sales team, and bringing Pat onboard as the new leader will help us reach even greater heights."

Prior to joining New American Funding, Bolan served as a Division Manager at one of the nation's largest lenders, where he developed a sales team from scratch. He was also able to build an operations team that enabled the loan officers in his division to produce at a very high level. Additionally, he has experience as a Divisional President and SVP, Director of Retail Mortgage Sales in previous roles.

Bolan’s appointment is the company’s latest move to bolster its leadership. The company recently announced the promotion of Patty Arvielo to CEO, and Bunce from COO to President. Arvielo founded New American Funding more than two decades ago with her husband, Rick, who also serves as CEO. The Arvielo’s partner in leading New American Funding for nearly 15 years has been Bunce.