Timothy Saunders Named Angel Oak’s General Counsel

Angel Oak Companies has hired veteran corporate attorney Timothy Saunders to serve as Chief Legal Officer and General Counsel for Angel Oak and its affiliates, Angel Oak Capital Advisors and Angel Oak Mortgage Solutions. In his new role, Saunders will be responsible for managing all of the firm’s affiliates’ legal affairs and regulatory compliance measures, as well as overseeing both Angel Oak Capital and Angel Oak Mortgage Solutions’ legal, risk, compliance and regulatory teams.

“Tim’s legal acumen, strategic thinking and industry experience make him an invaluable addition to our executive team as General Counsel,” said Sreeni Prabhu, Managing Partner and Co-CEO of Angel Oak. “He has consistently demonstrated expertise in anticipating challenges and managing risks. We are confident that he will use this skill set to navigate the legal and strategic aspects of our business, driving our firm toward further success.”

Saunders spent more than 20 years at Goldman Sachs, where he served as Managing Director and Associate General Counsel. In these roles, he oversaw legal and regulatory activity for the fintech, mortgages, commercial real estate, structured finance, and consumer finance business units.

“I am excited to join Angel Oak’s talented team and support the company’s growth moving forward,” said Saunders. “Given my background, I feel confident that I will make a significant impact for Angel Oak as we continue to execute across our asset management and mortgage origination businesses.”

Most recently, Saunders served as General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer for Reverence Capital Partners.

“Tim’s exceptional legal experience will be instrumental in ensuring excellence in all regulatory and compliance affairs, which is critical to our success,” said Mike Fierman, Managing Partner, and Co-CEO of Angel Oak. “I have no doubt that Tim will make significant contributions that will support our growth.”