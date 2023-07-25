Melanie Graper Joins loanDepot as Chief Human Resources Officer

loanDepot has announced the appointment of Melanie Graper as the company’s new Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO), responsible for all aspects of the company’s human capital function and critical organizational aspects of loanDepot’s Vision 2025 plan. Graper, who succeeds Kevin Tackaberry, will report to loanDepot President and CEO Frank Martell, and be based in the organization’s Orange County, California headquarters, along with other key executive leadership.

“We are extremely pleased to welcome Melanie Graper to team loanDepot,” said Martell. “I know Melanie well, and she brings a combination of strong leadership and deep domain knowledge to the Company. She is a consummate HR professional with a recognized track record of developing high-performing talent and nimble and effective organizations, and I look forward to partnering with her as we continue to execute our Vision 2025 plan."

Graper most recently served as Chief Human Resources Officer of CoreLogic Inc. from 2019 to February 2023. As a member of CoreLogic’s Executive Committee, she partnered with the executive team in pivoting to a more customer-centric and market-facing organization. She developed a human capital strategy to support change and elevate the employee experience through new reward and benefit programs, a global learning community and talent platform, and a more inclusive, empowered, and community-focused culture that was recognized as a "Great Place to Work."

“As we work to emerge from this challenging market cycle, the continued identification, development and retention of a diverse, high-performing team remains one of our most critical priorities to ensure our long-term growth and success,” Martell added.

Graper has extensive experience in organization design, business transformation, and managing complex organizations with multiple lines of business. She is a passionate advocate of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI), as well as employee well-being.

“I’m excited to be joining loanDepot at such a pivotal time in the industry and look forward to partnering with Frank and the executive team to deliver an exceptional experience for loanDepot employees, customers and shareholders,” said Graper.

Prior to CoreLogic, Graper held senior leadership positions at the Irvine Company, J. Walter Thompson Worldwide, Mattel, and GlaxoSmithKline.

Graper serves on the board of the American Heart Association, Western Region, and served as Chair of the 2023 “OC Go Red for Women” campaign. Graper was recognized in the Orange County Business Journal as a “Women in Business Award” honoree in 2019.