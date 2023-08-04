First Horizon Extends Contract With CEO D. Bryan Jordan

First Horizon Corporation has announced a five-year employment agreement with Chairman, President and CEO D. Bryan Jordan.

"On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to say how pleased we are to secure Bryan's leadership of the company for five more years," said Colin V. Reed, Lead Director of First Horizon's Board of Directors. "Recent events have magnified the strengths and dedication of our seasoned team and the benefits and potential of our client-centric model operating in vibrant markets. We are incredibly excited and confident in Bryan's ability to build on our current momentum, execute on our strategy, and continue to generate value for our shareholders."

Jordan joined the company as CFO of in 2007, and in 2008, was named President and CEO. Under his leadership, First Horizon has grown to be a highly-regarded regional financial company, serving 12 states across the southern region of the U.S. With $85.1 billion in assets, the company has grown organically and through strategic mergers and acquisitions. In 2021, the company completed the transformational merger of equals with IBERIABANK Corporation, expanding its capabilities and solidifying its position to benefit from its diversified client base in its specialty businesses and in the high growth markets in which it operates.

"It is a privilege to work alongside an outstanding team that has demonstrated its ability to successfully navigate the challenging operating conditions over the last few years,” said Jordan. “Our performance-oriented culture has helped us remain focused on continuously serving our clients, communities and associates. We remain committed to First Horizon being a top performing bank and leader in the markets we serve."

Before joining First Horizon in 2007, Jordan was CFO at Regions Financial Corporation. His career also includes positions at First Union Corporation and KPMG.

Jordan is an active member of the community. He currently serves on the boards of AutoZone Inc., Bank Policy Institute (BPI), Memphis Tomorrow, Operation HOPE, and the University of Tennessee Health Science Center College of Medicine Board of Visitors. He is also a co-chair for Concordance–First Chance Campaign, as well as a member of the Tennessee Business Leadership Council and the Tennessee Population Health Consortium Advisory Council.

First Horizon Corp. was recently recognized by Forbes Magazine as one of the World's Best Banks of 2023 and America's Best Banks. Banks who earned a spot in the ranking were evaluated in categories such as digital services, customer services, financial advice and, of course, trust. Forbes' World's Best Banks 2023 noted that trust was the most important factor, among other industry trends. Compiled in partnership with market research firm Statista, the list is based on a worldwide survey of 48,000 banking customers in 32 countries.