Arrive Home Promotes Matt Pettit and Tai Christensen

Arrive Home has promoted two key executives, as company Co-Founder Matt Pettit will move from President to CEO, and Co-Founder Tai Christensen will move from Chief Diversity and Public Relations Officer to President.

The changes reflect the company’s growth as it connects with mortgage lenders to provide both down payment assistance and its earned equity program to qualified borrowers. Since launching in November 2022, Arrive Home has made a number of inroads with lenders seeking solutions for borrowers who meet FHA guidelines but have been locked out of the housing market.

“We are thrilled with the progress we’ve made since launching last year, and are excited to introduce other credit solutions to the market in the coming months,” said Pettit, who has more than two decades of experience in the mortgage and fintech spaces.

Pettit has more than two decades of experience in the mortgage and fintech industry, spending most of his career in leadership roles. He serves as chair of the NAHREP Northwest Corporate Board of Governors, and is committed to increasing homeownership opportunities in minority communities using carefully crafted, quality programs that bridge innovative market solutions with easy-to-use software.

Through Arrive Home’s technology, lenders have access to an array of products that can help bring new borrowers into homeownership, including product offerings for non-traditional and Individual Tax Identification Number (ITIN) consumers. The team at Arrive Home is focused on increasing sustainable homeownership for responsible borrowers, while providing stellar customer service to their lender partners.

Christensen has more than 20 years of industry experience, and serves as Chair of the American Mortgage Diversity Council (AMDC), and serves as a Board Member for Axis Lift 360, a non-profit that focuses on providing the mortgage lending industry with a more diverse talent pool of job candidates. AXIS is a free, 90-day online education program designed to help highly motivated individuals build lasting and fulfilling careers in mortgage. The Academy’s mission is to address the lending industry’s staffing and education gap by training a diverse pool of candidates to enter a career in mortgage in a meaningful and impactful way. The program includes professional development courses, a wellness program, mentorship, and a paid internship.

A longtime mortgage professional who has dedicated much of her career to assisting creditworthy borrowers in disadvantaged communities, Christensen has won numerous industry awards.

“Arrive Home has made huge strides toward its mission to help borrowers in underserved communities build generational wealth through homeownership,” said Christensen. “As our team continues to grow, our mission remains the same: to make responsible homeownership more accessible to buyers by easing the production burdens on lenders nationwide.”