The Money Store Adds to Its C-Suite With Addition of John Palmiotto

The Money Store has named John Palmiotto, a seasoned industry leader, to the company's C-suite as Chief Production Officer.

Palmiotto joins The Money Store with a distinguished career spanning 28 years, marked by outstanding leadership and accomplishments. His most recent role as the Chief of Retail Production at Guaranteed Rate showcased his ability to manage and inspire a salesforce of more than 2,000 sales professionals for more than six years.

Prior to Guaranteed Rate, Palmiotto spent 11-plus years as Midstates Divisional President at Prospect Mortgage. He began his career in the mortgage profession with CitiMortgage where he spent five years before moving to Opteum Financial Services where he spent four years, rising to the position of Northeast Regional VP.

"I'm excited to be part of the Money Store and to help build upon the success of this storied franchise,” said Palmiotto. “I believe many loan officers are looking for a different experience to succeed in this market and the Money Store provides a great alternative for them. Excited to be part of the team.”

Palmiotto has consistently demonstrated his ability to lead teams and companies toward success, and his vision aligns with The Money Store's commitment to providing a unique and thriving environment for loan officers to excel in current market conditions.

The Money Store is a direct mortgage lender located in Florham Park, New Jersey, and is licensed in 47 states, offering a range of mortgage programs to meet the needs of homeowners.

