Fay Financial Adds Stephen Thomas to Its Board of Directors

Integrated real estate services provider Fay Financial has announced that Stephen Thomas has joined the company’s Board of Directors, bringing diversity and a range of industry experience to his new role with Fay.

For more than nine years, Thomas served as Senior Managing Director of Mortgage Capital Markets at the Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago (FHLBC) and Chair of the MPF Capital Markets Committee. He has held roles as Co-Director of the FHLBC Office of Diversity and Inclusion, Co-founder of the FHLB Capital Markets Supplier Diversity Committee, and served on the FHLB Housing Finance Reform Task Force.

"Steve has all of the qualities anyone would look for in a Board Member and is a great addition for the firm," said Andy Laing, President of Fay Financial. "He has a fresh perspective, and he also brings an incredible amount of experience, integrity, and passion to support our mission to house America."

Prior to FHLBC, Thomas founded and managed the Mortgage Finance Group at CastleOak Securities, which became a top-ranked minority-owned investment banking firm in residential MBS, commercial MBS, consumer ABS and Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, and FHLB agency debt markets.

Thomas is also a Board Member and Treasurer of Mercy Housing-Lakefront, a part of Mercy Housing, one of the nation's largest non-profit developers and owner of affordable housing; Co-Chair of the National Housing Conference's National Advisory Council; and a Member of Quontic Bank's Black and Hispanic Community Development Advisory Board, as well as the Vice Chair of Quontic's Community Development Financial Institution Advisory Board.

Thomas began his career as a Naval Officer in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, and is a Navy ROTC midshipman graduate of the University of Pennsylvania.

"It's great to be working with such a distinguished firm that knows how to get things done in this industry," said Thomas. "Fay Financial has the vision, infrastructure, and executive team to accomplish some amazing things in this space, and I look forward to working with the Board to do even more."