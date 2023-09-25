John Erickson Joins the Board of Directors of NMI Holdings

NMI Holdings Inc., the parent company of National Mortgage Insurance Corporation (National MI), has announced that John Erickson has been appointed as an independent member of its Board of Directors, effective immediately. National MI’s Board will increase to 10 members with Erickson’s appointment.

“We are delighted to welcome John to National MI’s Board,” said Bradley Shuster, Executive Chairman and Chairman of the Board of National MI. “I have known and admired him for years, and am confident that his proven track record of executive leadership and extensive board experience will complement our already strong Board and add great value as we continue to invest in future growth.”

Erickson has more than 35 years of financial services experience, including serving for more than 30 years at Union Bank, N.A. He served in many executive roles across Union Bank, N.A., culminating in two Vice Chairman roles (Chief Risk Officer and Chief Corporate Banking Officer) between 2007 and 2014.

As Chief Corporate Banking Officer, he oversaw commercial banking, real estate, global treasury management, wealth management and global capital markets. Since 2019, Erickson has served on the Board of Bank of Hawaii, where he serves on the Nominating & Corporate Governance Committee, and as Vice Chair of the Audit & Risk Committee. Erickson currently serves on the Boards of Bank of Hawaii Corp. and Luther Burbank Corporation. He previously served as a Director of Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Erickson holds a bachelor’s degree with an emphasis in economics and an MBA, with an emphasis in finance from the University of Southern California.

NMI also recently announced two new additions to its Executive Committee, as Lesley Alli and Andrew Greenberg as SVPs and members of the Executive Committee.

Alli has been named SVP, Industry Relations and Corporate Communications, responsible for leading the company’s efforts in external public and industry relations, including corporate communications, public policy, and government enterprise and agency affairs. She has more than 20 years of experience in the mortgage industry, and most recently served as the Chief Investor and Industry Relations Officer of Home Point Financial Corporation. She previously held senior management roles at Fannie Mae and Countrywide Home Loans.

Greenberg was named SVP, Finance, and lead the company’s efforts in investor relations, financial planning and analysis, data analytics and treasury. He has more than 25 years of experience in corporate finance and most recently served as SVP, Business Development and Investor Relations for Triton International Limited, a publicly-traded specialty finance company. Before joining Triton, Greenberg was a Director of investment banking with Barclays where he led strategic advisory and capital raising efforts for financial institution clients.