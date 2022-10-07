Agents National Title Adds Two

Agents National Title Insurance Company, an Incenter firm serving independent title agents nationwide, has announced the addition of Paul C. Hammann as Pacific Northwest Agency Manager and Kara Elgin as Central States Underwriting Counsel.

Hammann, who is based in Seattle, has more than seven years of title industry experience, most recently as Account Manager/Agency State Manager with First American Title. In his newest role, Hammann will be responsible for Agents National’s growth in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho, where he will be expanding agency appointments and forging new joint ventures/alliances. He holds an M.Ed. from the University of Washington and a B.A. in Business Administration and Management from Seattle Pacific University.

“Paul is a talented relationship builder and problem solver who puts people first. He is the perfect fit for our growing and service-obsessed team,” said Mark Batis, Southwest Agency Manager, Agents National.

Elgin, who will be working from Kansas City, Missouri, has more than 15 years of experience as an attorney, and was previously an Underwriting Counsel with Alliant National Title Insurance Company. In addition to her home state of Missouri, she will be covering Kansas, Colorado, Nebraska, Arkansas, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Minnesota. She earned a J.D. from the University of Missouri-Kansas City School of Law and completed undergraduate studies in political science at the University of Central Missouri.

“Kara’s strong experience in the title insurance and real estate industries is extremely helpful to Agents National. Her knowledge will enable us to be even more responsive as opportunities present themselves,” said Candi Slobodnik, Central States Regional Manager/Underwriting Counsel, Agents National.

Headquartered in Columbia, Missouri, and part of the Incenter family of companies, Agents National holds licenses in 44 states and Washington, D.C., and has regional offices in California, Florida, Ohio, and Texas. Agents National supports more than 500 agency appointments throughout the country.