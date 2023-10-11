Dark Matter Technologies Adds Michael Housch as Chief Risk and Information Security Officer

Mortgage technology provider Dark Matter Technologies has appointed Michael Housch as its new Chief Risk and Information Security Officer. Housch, a C-suite, and information security veteran of two-and-a-half decades, joins Dark Matter following an eight-year stint with Black Knight, Inc (acquired by Intercontinental Exchange).

“Mike is a leader whose unparalleled credentials and industry experience are perfectly matched to the challenge Dark Matter is undertaking, which is nothing less than a dramatic reimagination of the mortgage lending process,” said Dark Matter CEO Rich Gagliano. “For nearly a decade, Mike ensured our team’s security kept up with our pace of innovation, and he’s got the discipline and imagination Dark Matter needs to accelerate that pace and unleash our industry’s untapped potential.”

As Black Knight's Chief Information Security Officer (CISO), Housch developed and managed the company's information security vision and strategy to ensure the effective safeguarding of its information assets and technology.

At Dark Matter, Housch will likewise oversee a comprehensive DevSecOps program spanning vulnerability management, identity access, cloud architecture, incident response, governance and regulatory audit oversight. In addition, Housch will be responsible for assessing and mitigating Dark Matter’s operational, compliance and strategic risks at the enterprise level.

“Rich’s vision for Dark Matter presents an invigorating opportunity to apply the wealth of knowledge I’ve gained and lessons I’ve learned over a 25-year career,” said Housch. “The allure lies in Dark Matter’s limitless potential. It's an open field where we can pioneer new approaches and reshape the mortgage landscape from the ground up, with risk and security woven into our strategy from day one. We’re about to transform the industry where we’ve all dedicated our careers.”

Prior to Black Knight, Housch served as CIO at First Federal Bank of Florida for more than a decade. There, he was responsible for keeping the bank on the forefront of innovation while also overseeing day-to-day operations and decisions related to institutional growth and efficiency, including oversight of information technology (IT), information security, physical security, electronic banking and business continuity.

In mid-September, Dark Matter Technologies LLC, formerly Black Knight Origination Technologies LLC, was rebranded after it was acquired into the Perseus Operating Group (Perseus) of Constellation Software Inc. (Constellation). According to Gagliano, the organization is on a mission to revolutionize the mortgage origination business by supporting, growing, and aggressively innovating new and existing products including the popular AIVA artificial intelligence (AI) solution, and the Empower Loan Origination Platform.

In the scientific sense, the meaning of "dark matter" parallels the operating principles of the new company. Scientists believe dark matter is the backbone of the universe, an invisible force that holds galaxies together, connects them and shapes the universe. Dark Matter Technologies aims to be the invisible backbone behind its clients' mission-critical operations. Its highly scalable solutions harness hidden insights, connect seamlessly to advanced capabilities, and propel mortgage origination to new frontiers with unique innovations.