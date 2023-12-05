Adam O’Daniel Joins Guild Mortgage as SVP and CMO

Guild Mortgage has named mortgage industry veteran Adam O’Daniel as SVP and Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), where he will spearhead the company’s marketing and communications initiatives to expand Guild’s brand presence nationally, support the company’s growth, and foster a culture of creativity and collaboration.

With a background in marketing and media, O’Daniel brings 15 years of experience in the mortgage and financial services industries to Guild, having served in leadership roles for Open Mortgage and Movement Mortgage.

Prior to entering the mortgage industry on the corporate side, O’Daniel contributed to the industry as a journalist, working as a financial editor and business reporter for more than a decade.

“Adam brings relevant experience and fresh creative energy to his role driving Guild’s marketing and branding at a time when Guild is growing and is ready to connect with our clients in new and innovative ways,” said Terry Schmidt, CEO of Guild Mortgage. “He has a successful track record of building high-performing marketing teams in the mortgage industry by focusing on brand storytelling, borrower education, social media and innovation, and we look forward to his leadership as we expand Guild’s presence nationally.”

O’Daniel joins Guild from Open Mortgage, where he was SVP of Marketing, and was responsible for branding, marketing, and communications for the residential mortgage lender. Previously, he served in marketing and communications leadership at Movement Mortgage, contributing to its growth from $8 billion in annual originations to more than $30 billion. His team won a gold Telly Award for “Grab the Key,” a cause marketing campaign designed to bring awareness to the history of racial inequities within the mortgage industry.

“Now is the time to invest and grow into the next era of mortgage lending, and Guild Mortgage is well-positioned for this moment with an excellent reputation for its people, products, culture and service,” said O’Daniel. “Leading this team of marketers and creative professionals is an incredible honor. We’re going to expand Guild’s brand presence nationally, deliver best-in-class marketing tools, technology, and support for our sales teams, and infuse a culture of creativity and collaboration across the brand.”

Guild Mortgage recently acquired First Centennial Mortgage, a privately held residential mortgage lender headquartered in Illinois with branches predominantly located in the Midwest. First Centennial Mortgage was founded by brothers Steven and David McCormick in 1995. Family-owned, the company serves customers with an extensive portfolio of mortgage products and services, having recently been recognized as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. by Inc. Magazine from 2017–2022.

Headquartered in San Diego and founded in 1960, Guild Mortgage is a nationally recognized independent mortgage lender providing residential mortgage products and local in-house origination and servicing.