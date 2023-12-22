Planet Home Lending Adds New VP, Construction Loan Manager

Planet Home Lending LLC has enhanced its construction lending program by appointing Melony Harpe as VP, Construction Sales Manager. With more than 20 years of construction lending experience, Harpe's strategic approach will empower Planet's Mortgage Loan Officers and branches to increase their construction loan volume in 2024.

"We're excited to welcome Melony to the Planet Home Lending team," said Planet Home Lending's President of Mortgage Lending John Bosley. "Her extensive experience in construction lending aligns perfectly with our commitment to providing top-notch support for our sales professionals."

In her new position, Harpe will serve as an advocate, working closely with mortgage loan officers to increase their sales of new home construction loans. By facilitating communication, resolving any issues that arise, and educating stakeholders, Harpe aims to create a seamless and efficient lending experience.

"We want MLOs and retail branches to feel confident and supported in their construction lending efforts," Harpe said. "My role is to ensure they have the tools and resources needed to navigate the complexities of construction lending and expand their connections with builders."

Harpe's expertise extends beyond traditional one-time and two-time close construction loans, encompassing financing for manufactured and modular homes, major renovations, barndominiums, metal-framed homes, and custom homes.

"Melony's unique background in construction lending positions Planet to continue providing innovative and sustainable mortgage solutions," Bosley added. "We anticipate not only enhanced support for our Mortgage Loan Officers and retail branches but also a significant upswing in construction loan volume in the coming year. Melony is a key asset to the Planet Home Lending team, propelling us toward even greater success in 2024.

Earlier this year, Planet Home Lending announced the asset acquisition of retail lender Platinum Home Mortgage Corporation. In the deal, Planet Home acquired the majority of Platinum Home's origination staff, including more than 20 branch offices in strategic locations throughout the U.S.

The Platinum acquisition brings to Planet Home a purchase-focused platform and high-producing branches, while expanding the company's footprint in the Midwest, Northwest, and West Coast markets.

"We look to acquire right-sized, financially solid distributed retail companies," said Michael Dubeck, CEO and President of Planet Financial Group, parent of Planet Home Lending. "Platinum is a solid cultural fit. Its talented, highly experienced people share our commitment to delivering exceptional lending experiences supported by deep personal care for borrowers."

Planet Home Lending was also named a 2023 winner of the Freddie Mac Home Possible RISE Award, an honor which recognizes lenders that are making great strides in helping low-income homebuyers through the Home Possible loan program.

“We applaud our lender partners for helping borrowers overcome affordability challenges to achieve sustainable homeownership with our Home Possible mortgage,” said Danny Gardner, Freddie Mac Single-Family SVP, Mission, and Community Engagement.

In order to qualify for the Home Possible RISE Awards, lenders must be active Freddie Mac Seller/Servicers, and correspondent lenders, and mortgage brokers must originate through those Seller/Servicers. Planet Home Lending was recognized as a Regional Lender exhibiting the Fastest Growth.