First American Adds Jody Mulkey as Chief Technology Officer

First American Financial Corporation, a provider of title, settlement and risk solutions for real estate transactions, has appointed Jody Mulkey to the role of Chief Technology Officer, overseeing First American’s corporate product development team.

“We’re committed to developing innovative digital products that improve the customer experience by reducing risk and streamlining processes,” said Kenneth D. DeGiorgio, CEO of First American. “Jody’s experience building high-performance teams and scaling digital technology platforms make him ideally suited for this new role, which will further sharpen our focus on product development and long-term growth.”

Under Mulkey’s leadership, the corporate product development team will be responsible for building and enhancing enterprise products that serve customers across multiple First American divisions.

“With its industry-leading data assets and proprietary technologies, First American is at the forefront of real estate innovation,” said Mulkey. “I’m looking forward to accelerating the company’s product development efforts in ways that enhance the process of buying and selling real estate.”

Prior to joining First American, Mulkey served as CTO at GoodRx, where he scaled the core business and launched new product lines. Earlier in his career, as CTO at Ticketmaster, he designed and executed the company’s technology transformation, drove innovation to create new products, such as digital tickets, Verified Fan, and dynamic pricing, powering impressive earnings growth and margin expansion.

With its combination of financial strength and stability built over more than 130 years, and innovative proprietary technologies, First American provides data products to the title industry and other third parties; valuation products and services; mortgage subservicing; home warranty products; banking, trust, and wealth management services; and other related products and services. With total revenue of $7.6 billion in 2022, First American offers its products and services directly and through its agents throughout the U.S. and abroad.