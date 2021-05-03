May MReport: Loan Turn Times and the Need for Speed

As we approach the turning of seasons between spring and summer, this issue of MReport takes a look at a different kind of turn. With the industry working to meet unprecedented homebuyer demand and coming off of last year’s massive refi surge, how is the industry managing to keep up with the workload and keep down loan turn times? In our cover story, we speak with representatives of Planet Home Lending, Blue Sage, SLK Global Solutions, and STRATMOR Group about how the industry is working to shorten turnaround times while maintaining a commitment to quality.

In our next feature, “Removing Costs with Confidence,” Terrell C. Cassada, the Chief Product Architecture and Innovation Officer at LoanLogics, discusses how confidence scores can help improve quality and decrease costs.

Next up, Susan Sullivan, SVP of Human Resources for Genworth Mortgage Insurance, brings us “Recruiting Gen Z.” Her piece helps us get to know a critical cohort that will increasingly serve as a backbone for mortgage industry recruiting in the years to come.

Finally, Thomas Showalter, Founder and CEO of Candor, discusses the looming industrywide shortage of underwriters and how it may collide with the end of foreclosure moratoria to cause real headwinds for the industry. Read all about it in our piece entitled “Facing Down the Mortgage Industry’s Looming Capacity Crisis.”

All this and more can be found here, in the May 2021 edition of MReport.