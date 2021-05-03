Home >> Featured >> May MReport: Loan Turn Times and the Need for Speed
Print This Post Print This Post

May MReport: Loan Turn Times and the Need for Speed

in Featured, Print Features 11 hours ago 78 Views

As we approach the turning of seasons between spring and summer, this issue of MReport takes a look at a different kind of turn. With the industry working to meet unprecedented homebuyer demand and coming off of last year’s massive refi surge, how is the industry managing to keep up with the workload and keep down loan turn times? In our cover story, we speak with representatives of Planet Home Lending, Blue Sage, SLK Global Solutions, and STRATMOR Group about how the industry is working to shorten turnaround times while maintaining a commitment to quality. 

In our next feature, “Removing Costs with Confidence,” Terrell C. Cassada, the Chief Product Architecture and Innovation Officer at LoanLogics, discusses how confidence scores can help improve quality and decrease costs. 

Next up, Susan Sullivan, SVP of Human Resources for Genworth Mortgage Insurance, brings us “Recruiting Gen Z.” Her piece helps us get to know a critical cohort that will increasingly serve as a backbone for mortgage industry recruiting in the years to come. 

Finally, Thomas Showalter, Founder and CEO of Candor, discusses the looming industrywide shortage of underwriters and how it may collide with the end of foreclosure moratoria to cause real headwinds for the industry. Read all about it in our piece entitled “Facing Down the Mortgage Industry’s Looming Capacity Crisis.” 

All this and more can be found here, in the May 2021 edition of MReport. 

Tagged with:

About Author: David Wharton

David Wharton, Managing Editor at the Five Star Institute, is a graduate of the University of Texas at Arlington, where he received his B.A. in English and minored in Journalism. Wharton has over 15 years of experience in journalism and previously worked at Thomson Reuters, a multinational mass media and information firm, as Associate Content Editor, focusing on producing media content related to tax and accounting principles and government rules and regulations for accounting professionals. Wharton has an extensive and diversified portfolio of freelance material, with published contributions in both online and print media publications. Wharton and his family currently reside in Arlington, Texas. He can be reached at David.Wharton@theMReport.com.
theMReport.com copyright 2021 is a registered trademark of The Five Star Institute
x

Check Also

HUD Building

HUD Makes Headway During New Administration’s First 100 Days

The department reports that, in 2021, it has delivered on urgent housing needs and set the stage for addressing longer-term challenges.

Subscribe to MDaily

MReport is here for you to stay on top of important developments in the mortgage marketplace. To begin receiving each day’s top news, market information, and breaking news updates, absolutely free of cost, simply enter your email address below.