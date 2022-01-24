Home >> Daily Dose >> Freddie Mac: Despite Rate Hike, Housing Market Stability Ahead?
Print This Post Print This Post

Freddie Mac: Despite Rate Hike, Housing Market Stability Ahead?

in Daily Dose, Data, Featured, News 22 hours ago 178 Views

Freddie Mac has predicted that the single-family housing market will remain stable in 2022, although mortgage rates are expected to increase. A new Quarterly Forecast released by Chief Economist Sam Khater estimates that rising rates will lead to moderation in homebuyer demand, slightly slowing down home price growth.

“As mortgage rates rise, we do expect some moderation in housing demand, causing house price growth to temper. However, the combination of a large number of entry-level homebuyers facing a shortage of entry-level inventory of homes for sale should keep the housing market competitive,” said Khater. “In 2022, we expect purchase originations to grow from $1.9 trillion in 2021, to $2.1 trillion in 2022, while refinance activity is anticipated to decrease from $2.7 trillion in 2021 to $1.2 trillion in 2022.”

Specific findings include:

  • The average 30-year fixed-rate mortgage (FRM) is expected to hit 3.6% in 2022, and 3.9% in 2023. In 2021, the 30-year FRM averaged 3.0%.
  • House price growth is expected to be 6.2% in 2022, slowing to 2.5% in 2023. House price growth was 15.9% in 2021.
  • Home sales are expected to be 6.9 million in 2022, increasing to 7.0 million in 2023. Home sales were 6.9 million in 2021.
  • Home purchase mortgage originations are expected to increase from 1.9 trillion in 2021 to $2.1 trillion in 2022 and $2.2 trillion in 2023.
  • Refinance originations are expected to continue to soften, declining from $2.7 trillion in 2021 to $1.2 trillion in 2022 and $930 billion in 2023.
  • Overall, annual mortgage origination levels are expected to be $3.3 trillion in 2022 and $3.1 trillion 2023, down from $4.7 trillion in 2021.

The labor market has continued to recover from the effects of the pandemic, with the unemployment rate hitting 3.9% in December 2021. To date, job openings remain high at 10.6 million, non-farm payrolls are down 3.6 million from the pre-pandemic levels, showing there is still room for improvement in employment.

The Forecast notes that demand for housing continues to remain stable, due to low mortgage rates, and a large pool of first-time homebuyers.

Click here to view the full Freddie Mac Quarterly Forecast for Q1 of 2022.

Tagged with:

About Author: Demetria Lester

Demetria C. Lester is a reporter for DS News and MReport, with more than six years of writing experience. She has served as Editor-in-Chief at Northlake College and staff writer at her alma mater, the University of Texas at Arlington. She has covered events such as the Byron Nelson, Pac-12 Conferences, the Women in Dallas Film Festival, to freelance work with the Dallas Wings and D Magazine. Currently located in Dallas, Texas, she is an avid jazz lover and reader. She can be reached at demetria.lester@thefivestar.com.
theMReport.com copyright 2022 is a registered trademark of The Five Star Institute
x

Check Also

masks

Coronavirus Housing Report Spotlights Locales Vulnerable to Economic Impact

According to a report, Chicago and New York City areas were the cities most at-risk of negative economic damage related to the pandemic in Q4 of 2021.

Subscribe to MDaily

MReport is here for you to stay on top of important developments in the mortgage marketplace. To begin receiving each day’s top news, market information, and breaking news updates, absolutely free of cost, simply enter your email address below.