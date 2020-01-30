Home >> Daily Dose >> CFPB Announces Changes to Executive Team
Print This Post Print This Post

CFPB Announces Changes to Executive Team

in Daily Dose, Featured, Government, News 2 hours ago 41 Views

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) announced additions to its executive team on Thursday. 

Among the appointments, Susan M. Bernard was named Assistant Director for Regulations in the Research, Markets, and Regulation Division. She previously served as the Director of the Office of Regulations and Policy in the Center for Food Safety and Applied Nutrition at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. 

Donna Roy was named as the new Chief Information Officer in the Bureau’s Operations Division. She has more than 18 years’ experience of Federal Service. Before joining the CFPB, she served as the Executive Director, Information Sharing, and Services Office at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. In that role, she was focused on innovative solutions for identity management, national scale collaboration and trust platforms, and scalable data infrastructure solutions to customers within a dynamic environment. 

Rachelle Vaughn is the Bureau’s new Chief Procurement Officer in the Operations Division. She previously served as the Director of Procurement Services for the Corporation for National and Community Service where she was Executive Procurement Officer and supervised the agency’s entire acquisition portfolio. 

Thomas Ward was named the new Assistant Director of Enforcement in the Supervision. He previously served as the Deputy Assistant Attorney General in the Civil Division at the U.S. Department of Justice. 

David Wernecke is the CFPB’s new Chief Experience Officer. He has served at the CFPB since 2013 and most recently was its Chief in the Consumer Response Product Office. Wernecke has more than 20 years’ experience in the financial services industry. 

Tagged with:

About Author: Mike Albanese

A graduate of the University of Alabama, Mike Albanese has worked for news publications since 2011 in Texas and Colorado. He has built a portfolio of more than 1,000 articles, covering city government, police and crime, business, sports, and is experienced in crafting engaging features and enterprise pieces. He spent time as the sports editor for the "Pilot Point Post-Signal," and has covered the DFW Metroplex for several years. He has also assisted with sports coverage and editing duties with the "Dallas Morning News" and "Denton Record-Chronicle" over the past several years.
theMReport.com copyright 2020 is a registered trademark of The Five Star Institute
x

Check Also

Bill: Meet Housing Benchmarks or Cap Office Space

San Francisco voters will soon vote on whether to put an additional cap on office ...

GET THE NEWS YOU NEED, WHEN YOU NEED IT.

With daily content from MReport, you’ll never miss another important headline in originations, lending, or servicing. Subscribe to MDaily to begin receiving a complimentary daily email containing the top mortgage news and market information.