Eye on the Industry: LenderClose Announces New Leadership

LenderClose announced the addition of Colleen Kinsey as the company’s UX strategist and engagement lead.

Kinsey, of West Des Moines, Iowa, joins the company with prior experience as a senior analyst and integration architect, as well as founder and CEO of international digital marketing agency, Kinseyco.

For LenderClose, Kinsey will contribute her expertise in UI/UX design to support the fintech’s proprietary lending solution. Working closely with the business, she will help create a consistent end-user experience combining simplicity, elegance, and efficiency.

CBC Mortgage Agency, a national housing finance agency and a source of down payment assistance for first-time homebuyers, is celebrating its five-year anniversary.

For a half-decade, CBC Mortgage Agency has been enabling American families to buy a home when they otherwise would be unable to save for a down payment—and helping them create wealth in the process.

Founded in 2013 by the Cedar Band of Paiute Indians, whose reservation is situated in Cedar City, Utah, CBC Mortgage Agency (CBCMA) provides down payment assistance using traditional and forgivable second mortgages. Correspondent lenders then originate, process and close the first and second mortgages, and sell them to CBCMA. The company closed its first transaction in November 2014 and has since helped nearly 20,000 families achieve homeownership through down payment assistance.

Residential Mortgage Services Inc., independent retail, purchase-focused mortgage lender, serving primarily the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Eastern Seaboard markets, today announced the company generated record mortgage loan volume of $5 billion in 2019, a 27.4% increase compared to 2018, when RMS originated $3.9 billion.

“We are excited to have reached the $5 billion origination growth milestone,” said James Seely, President and Chief Executive Officer of RMS. “More importantly, we are extremely proud of the continued commitment and dedication of all our team members, who are the driving force behind our culture of collaboration, industry-leading customer experience and our company’s overall success. In 2020, we will remain focused on further optimizing our strong origination performance by adding high-quality loan officers, who are committed to both RMS and their personal goals, and operational professionals who are passionate about delivering a frictionless origination experience for our customers."