Home >> Daily Dose >> On the Road Again: Expensive Metros Experiencing Increased Migration
Print This Post Print This Post

On the Road Again: Expensive Metros Experiencing Increased Migration

in Daily Dose, Data, Featured, News 1 day ago 128 Views

A recent Redfin report reveals a startling shift in those who sought to purchase homes in Q4 2019. Redfin revealed a huge migration of would-be homebuyers moving from metro areas that were above their price ranges to less-saturated and more affordable metro areas. 

Specifically, statistics found that 26% of those seeking to buy houses planned to move versus a 25% migration rate for the same demographic at this time last year. This percentage posts an all-time high for this demographic during this quarter.

The report detailed the latest migration analysis, which was arrived upon after perusing more than 1 million Redfin.com users on the hunt for homes across 87 metro areas from October through December 2019. 

The study revealed which of the metro areas were losing a greater amount of people due to high home prices and cost of living. These beleaguered metro areas included New York; San Francisco; Los Angeles; and Washington, D.C., all of which reported the highest number of residents looking to move away in this quarter.

Following thereafter, the report detailed the metro areas that were drawing the most home buyers. The data showed that migrants were deserting the more expensive metros and heading for more affordable enclaves, of which Portland, Oregon, was among the most popular. 

Nashville, Tennessee, also attracted a heavy influx of hopeful home buyers, as well as Phoenix and Boston. Two previous metro areas known for drawing would-be homebuyers, Charlotte, North Carolina, and San Diego, surprisingly were pushed out of the top drawing spots during this quarter, failing to appeal to as many home buyers as the above mentioned cosmopolitan contenders.

Redfin Chief Economist, Daryl Fairweather, gave some expert insight on what is behind this migration shift, as well as a prediction for what lies ahead: "The current inventory crunch really started building in the fourth quarter, pushing home prices in the expensive coastal cities back up after a slight reprieve earlier in the year. As price increases begin to gain steam again in these areas, we're predicting that migration to more affordable areas will increase, which in turn will begin to drive prices up there, as well."

Tagged with:

About Author: Andy Beth Miller

Andy Beth Miller is an experienced freelance editor and writer. Her main focus is travel writing, and when she is not typing away from her computer at her home in the Hawaiian Islands, she is regularly roaming the world as a digital nomad, and loving every minute of it. She has been published in myriad online and print magazines, is a fan of all things outdoors, and finds life (and all of its business, technological, and cultural facets) fascinating in their constant evolution. She is excited to spectate as the world changes, and have a job that allows her to bring a detailed account of those constant shifts to her readers at home and abroad.
theMReport.com copyright 2020 is a registered trademark of The Five Star Institute
x

Check Also

Carrington Golf Classic Honored For Benefiting 9/11 Veterans

The 9th Annual Golf Classic benefiting CCF’s Signature Programs that support post 9/11 combat wounded American Veterans took place on October 14, 2019.

GET THE NEWS YOU NEED, WHEN YOU NEED IT.

With daily content from MReport, you’ll never miss another important headline in originations, lending, or servicing. Subscribe to MDaily to begin receiving a complimentary daily email containing the top mortgage news and market information.