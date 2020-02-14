Home >> Daily Dose >> Are Parents Bankrolling Home Purchases for Millennials, Gen Zers?
Print This Post Print This Post

Are Parents Bankrolling Home Purchases for Millennials, Gen Zers?

in Daily Dose, Data, Featured, News, Origination 9 hours ago 62 Views

A report from loanDepot shows millennials and Gen Zers are looking to mom and dad to be their banks, specifically when it comes time for them to buy their first homes. 

LoanDepots data showed that 77% of millennials and Gen Zers are turning toor more aptly leaning ontheir parents for financial assistance in securing their first mortgage. Of that 77%, 25% of survey participants who claimed to not be presently interested in buying their first home, claimed that they would definitely be more apt to consider taking the leap if their parents did indeed offer financial assistance for them to qualify. 

Such data may not be surprising to many, but what may be unexpected is the percentage of Boomer generation parents that were surveyed who seem amenable to the hopes and expectations for financial assistance from their offspring. Sixty-five percent of the parents surveyed who were above age 39 stated that they would be more than willing to assist their progeny in purchasing their first homes.

However, such a generous showing of monetary support may come at a high price for these parents. One cost of this showing of support is that many of these parents will be forced to push back their retirements far beyond the dates of what they initially had planned. In fact, the survey revealed that 18% of the parents who were open to the idea of helping their children purchase first homes were indeed facing placing their retirements on hold if they did so.

Currently, the average helpthat a child would needor expectsincludes help with a down payment, co-signing the mortgage, and helping with closing costs. Although these statistics seem to offer depressing news, John Bianchi, loanDepot's EVP offers a silver lining, pointing to the opportunity it provides to guide Millennials and Gen Zers on how to navigate the arena of modern mortgage basics, then offering another idea. 

"I think that what this data points to is that the desire to own a home of your own has not changed over generations, but what has changed significantly are the array of loan options available today, both in loan types and down payment requirements. loanDepot, for example, offers multiple programs that do not require a deep cash outlay to get into a home, which can help Millennials get into their first homeand prevent their parents from digging into their savings or retirement funds,” Bianchi said.

Tagged with:

About Author: Andy Beth Miller

Andy Beth Miller is an experienced freelance editor and writer. Her main focus is travel writing, and when she is not typing away from her computer at her home in the Hawaiian Islands, she is regularly roaming the world as a digital nomad, and loving every minute of it. She has been published in myriad online and print magazines, is a fan of all things outdoors, and finds life (and all of its business, technological, and cultural facets) fascinating in their constant evolution. She is excited to spectate as the world changes, and have a job that allows her to bring a detailed account of those constant shifts to her readers at home and abroad.
theMReport.com copyright 2020 is a registered trademark of The Five Star Institute
x

Check Also

Removing DTI Ratio From QM ‘Appropriate Step’ for CFPB

Meg Burns, SVP, Mortgage Policy for the Housing Policy Center, spoke with MReport on the law surrounding the GSE Patch, its expiration, and what it all means for homeowners.

GET THE NEWS YOU NEED, WHEN YOU NEED IT.

With daily content from MReport, you’ll never miss another important headline in originations, lending, or servicing. Subscribe to MDaily to begin receiving a complimentary daily email containing the top mortgage news and market information.