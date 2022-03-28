Single-Family Rental Market Takes Center Stage

From Wednesday-Thursday, April 6-7, the Five Star Institute proudly presents SFRS 2022: Single-Family Rental Summit at The Statler Dallas, located at 1914 Commerce Street in Dallas, Texas.

The single-family rental (SFR) market is booming thanks to the growing number of younger people and families choosing to rent their home instead of owning sending single-family home and rental prices soaring. With recent rent price increases reaching near 15-year highs, and values projected to grow by more than 13% over the next year, single-family homes remain prime investment and development opportunities.

As investors begin to flood the market, it’s important to have your business ready to navigate the often-rocky roads that surround this highly sought-after market environment.

SFRS 2022 will bring together the industry’s top subject-matter experts and skilled SFR practitioners under one roof for networking opportunities and a day of education panels and sessions delivered by some of the top minds in the SFR space.

Things kick off Wednesday, April 6 with event Registration and a Hospitality Desk, followed by an evening of networking at the RCN Capital-sponsored Opening Reception.

Thursday, April 7 features several educational sessions and networking opportunities throughout, highlighted by the following:

The State of SFR & Preparing for the Future: Learn current trends in the SFR space and what the future holds for the marketplace.

Learn current trends in the SFR space and what the future holds for the marketplace. Investment Strategies—Weighing Options in the SFR and BFR Spaces: Define your portfolio by gaining exclusive insights from experts on construction and improvement costs, supply chain, market demand, lending terms, valuations, and exit plans.

Define your portfolio by gaining exclusive insights from experts on construction and improvement costs, supply chain, market demand, lending terms, valuations, and exit plans. Due Diligence—Wisdom From the Front Lines: From common misconceptions to KPIs and tech tips, tap into the minds of a panel of experts who have accumulated experience of the acquisition process to maximize your own investment success.

From common misconceptions to KPIs and tech tips, tap into the minds of a panel of experts who have accumulated experience of the acquisition process to maximize your own investment success. Property Management—Tools and Tips to Minimize Your Management Costs: Property management and maintenance costs can have a material impact on your investments. This session will detail how to best leverage the tools at hand, and when it makes sense to engage in third-party expertise.

Property management and maintenance costs can have a material impact on your investments. This session will detail how to best leverage the tools at hand, and when it makes sense to engage in third-party expertise. The Vendor Vortex: Feel the power of cutting-edge tech solutions that are reshaping the SFR landscape.

Feel the power of cutting-edge tech solutions that are reshaping the SFR landscape. Financing Strategies—Learn What to Expect: Hear from industry experts as they discuss new lending products, terms, and capital availability within the SFR and BFR spaces.

SFRS 2022 Host Jeffrey Tesch, CEO of RCN Capital, will lead the day’s events, featuring a number of invited speakers and experts, including:

Rudy Casanova, President, Rainmaker Solutions

Martin Chera, President, Express Capital

Eric Delgado, Director, MCM Capital

Stuart Denyer, Co-Founder and CEO, New Western

Al Freedman, CEO, First Freedom Preservation

Adam Gottfried, VP, Commercial Real Estate Group, Roc Capital

Randall Henderson, VP Residential/Commercial, Property Management Inc.

Tim Herriage, Executive Direct of Retail Loan Development, RCN Capital

Michael Jansta, Chief Marketing Officer, Altisource

Umair Kabani, VP, Inspectify

Daniel Kattan, Founder, Sell2rent

Gabe Knox, VP, InsideMaps

Jorge Newbery, CEO, preREO

Brandon O'Briant, EVP, AssetVal

Alex Offutt, Managing Director, Constructive Loans

Jon Ortner, VP of Business Development for Inertia Decision Science, Picket Homes

Cameron Paine, VP of Industry Relations & Head of Brokerage, House Canary

Rob Parsley, Business Development

Mark Peterson, Director, Build-for-Rent Division, SVN|SFRhub Advisors

John H. Prins, Managing Director, CoreVest Finance

Curtis Roddy, Founder and CEO, Roddy Real Estate Group|Foreclosure Listing Service

Gagan Sharma, President and CEO, BSI Financial

Erica Stuart, Director of Operations and Marketing, C&O Services Inc.

Dillon White, Senior Account Executive, Rently

Clayton Wyatt, Head of Corporate Development and Capital Markets, Roofstock

And much more!

In addition to Host Sponsor RCN Capital and Co-Host Sponsor Roc Capital, SFRS 2022 will be presented by Corporate Sponsors CoreVest and Express Capital Financing, and Partners HomeRiver Group and SmartRent.