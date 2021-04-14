Sprout Mortgage Taps Santos as New EVP/CIO

Sprout Mortgage has announced the addition of Henry Santos as EVP and CIO.

Prior to joining Sprout, Santos served as Global Director of Housing Finance and Real Estate Services at Infosys. He also spent time as Head of Housing Finance and Lending Solutions at IBM, and has worked in roles at Fidelity National Information Systems, Capco, and Accenture.

Michael Strauss, CEO of Sprout Mortgage, said, "Sprout is fortunate to have a person with Henry's skill, proven track record, and history of innovation among its leaders."

In his new role, Santos will be responsible for the strategy, execution, and performance of the Sprout enterprise technology ecosystem. He will focus on bringing modern technology to Sprout to reduce the rising cost of origination and distribution, leveraging data and advanced computer engineering solutions.

"I look forward to working with the entire Sprout team to extend our commitment to innovation and high-quality client experience by investing in technology that allows our brand to attain sustainable, competitive market advantages," said Santos.

Santos has a Bachelor of Arts degree from Columbia University and a Master's in Human Development from Harvard University.

The addition of Santos comes after the recent hiring of Laura C. LaRaia as Sprout Mortgage’s new EVP, General Counsel, and Chief Compliance Officer, overseeing all legal and regulatory compliance functions, serving as the firm's general counsel.