Waterstone Mortgage Appoints Paul Garrigues as CFO

Waterstone Mortgage Corporation has named Paul Garrigues as the company’s new CFO.

In his new role as CFO for Waterstone Mortgage, Garrigues will serve as a liaison for the lender’s parent company —WaterStone Bank— and oversee all corporate accounting functions, providing financial direction for Waterstone Mortgage’s many branches nationwide.

“I look forward to working with our Home Office teams, branch teams, and WaterStone Bank to continue contributing to Waterstone Mortgage’s growth,” said Garrigues. “As a highly respected lender that places people first, Waterstone Mortgage has made a positive impact on the lives of many individuals and families over the years – and I’m excited to become part of the company’s mission to help as many people as possible achieve the goal of homeownership.”

As a member of the executive team, he will also play a pivotal role in the strategic growth of the organization.

Garrigues has more than 40 years of accounting experience in the financial services, banking, and mortgage industries, including many executive leadership roles.

“We are pleased to welcome Paul to the team,” said Waterstone Mortgage President & CEO Jeff McGuiness. “With his impressive financial services background, we are confident that Paul will continue to reinforce Waterstone Mortgage’s reputation as an elite, retail-exclusive lender –while fostering our company’s continued growth and serving as an invaluable resource for our sales leadership.”

Garrigues is a Certified Public Accountant and a member of the American Institute of CPAs. He earned his B.S. in Accounting from the University of Southern California, and completed additional master’s level coursework in International Finance at San Diego State University.