Home >> Daily Dose >> Planet Home Lending Adds Caleb Mittelstet to Grow Retail Channels
Print This Post Print This Post

Planet Home Lending Adds Caleb Mittelstet to Grow Retail Channels

in Daily Dose, Featured, journal, News 5 hours ago 79 Views

Planet Home Lending has hired Caleb Mittelstet, AMP, as EVP, National Production, Distributed Retail Sales. A business builder well-known for profitably growing distributed retail channels, Mittelstet is also a sales coach and business mentor.

"Caleb is a renowned retail builder, recruiter and channel developer," said Michael Dubeck, CEO and President of Planet Home Lending parent Planet Financial Group LLC. "Our Distributed Retail originations have more than doubled year-over-year. With Caleb leading the channel, that growth momentum will accelerate."

Mittelstet has more than two decades of expertise leading and growing distributed retail channels. He has a proven track record of expanding into new markets, increasing market share and recruiting outstanding originations and leadership professionals.

Before joining Planet Home Lending, Mittelstet was EVP of Sales at Summit Funding, Inc. During his career, he has also had retail leadership positions at Pacific Union Financial, CMG Financial, and PrimeLending. He has the Accredited Mortgage Professional (AMP) designation from the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) and earned his Bachelor of Arts degree in political science, magna cum laude, from Oklahoma State University.

"I joined Planet Home Lending because its leadership understands the technology, loan products, and programs retail producers need to take their volume to the next level," Mittelstet said. "I am energized by the opportunity to build the organization and work alongside the people within it. I love turning loan officers into top producers, branch managers into regional leaders and building industry-leading production teams."

Planet Home Lending continues its growth, having recently added John Bosley as President of Mortgage Lending, to lead the company's Origination, Fulfillment, Correspondent and Capital Markets Divisions.

Tagged with:

About Author: Eric C. Peck

Eric C. Peck has 20-plus years’ experience covering the mortgage industry, he most recently served as Editor-in-Chief for The Mortgage Press and National Mortgage Professional Magazine. Peck graduated from the New York Institute of Technology where he received his B.A. in Communication Arts/Media. After graduating, he began his professional career with Videography Magazine before landing in the mortgage space. Peck has edited three published books and has served as Copy Editor for Entrepreneur.com.
theMReport.com copyright 2021 is a registered trademark of The Five Star Institute
x

Check Also

Lenders’ No. 1 Concern

Industry pros regularly worry about things like enhancing customer experience and employee productivity, but a recent survey revealed some executives' surprising anxieties.

Subscribe to MDaily

MReport is here for you to stay on top of important developments in the mortgage marketplace. To begin receiving each day’s top news, market information, and breaking news updates, absolutely free of cost, simply enter your email address below.