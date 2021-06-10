Planet Home Lending Adds Caleb Mittelstet to Grow Retail Channels

Planet Home Lending has hired Caleb Mittelstet, AMP, as EVP, National Production, Distributed Retail Sales. A business builder well-known for profitably growing distributed retail channels, Mittelstet is also a sales coach and business mentor.

"Caleb is a renowned retail builder, recruiter and channel developer," said Michael Dubeck, CEO and President of Planet Home Lending parent Planet Financial Group LLC. "Our Distributed Retail originations have more than doubled year-over-year. With Caleb leading the channel, that growth momentum will accelerate."

Mittelstet has more than two decades of expertise leading and growing distributed retail channels. He has a proven track record of expanding into new markets, increasing market share and recruiting outstanding originations and leadership professionals.

Before joining Planet Home Lending, Mittelstet was EVP of Sales at Summit Funding, Inc. During his career, he has also had retail leadership positions at Pacific Union Financial, CMG Financial, and PrimeLending. He has the Accredited Mortgage Professional (AMP) designation from the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) and earned his Bachelor of Arts degree in political science, magna cum laude, from Oklahoma State University.

"I joined Planet Home Lending because its leadership understands the technology, loan products, and programs retail producers need to take their volume to the next level," Mittelstet said. "I am energized by the opportunity to build the organization and work alongside the people within it. I love turning loan officers into top producers, branch managers into regional leaders and building industry-leading production teams."

Planet Home Lending continues its growth, having recently added John Bosley as President of Mortgage Lending, to lead the company's Origination, Fulfillment, Correspondent and Capital Markets Divisions.