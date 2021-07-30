CFPB/FHFA Poll Examines Pre-Pandemic Borrower Experience

Americans who applied for mortgages in 2017-2019 reported slightly increasing apprehension about not being approved than in previous years, more used a mortgage broker, and a large portion of the respondents to a survey by two federal agencies said paperless online mortgage processes are vital when choosing a lender. Agency officials point out that the datasets reflect consumers' views just prior to the onset of the pandemic, which could mean valuable insight for lenders and brokers in the months ahead.

The results come from a borrower-experience study by Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), which includes updated loan-level data mined by the National Survey of Mortgage Originations (NSMO) from people obtaining residential mortgages.

"The NSMO data released today sets a baseline about how borrowers viewed the mortgage process just prior to the COVID crisis,” said FHFA Deputy Director Lynn Fisher. “Releasing this data to the public helps promote an understanding of the specific challenges and successes that borrowers experienced during the mortgage process.”

Hearing directly from borrowers involved in the origination process can bring clarity and understanding to market trends, added Mark McArdle, CFPB Assistant Director for Mortgage Markets.

"The data collected in this survey will provide us with a fuller picture of borrowers’ experiences and will improve the lending process for future borrowers."

Below are several of the key takeaways from the study: