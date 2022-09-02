Home >> Daily Dose >> Planet Home Lending Appoints Lynette Hale-Lee Western Regional Manager
Print This Post Print This Post

Planet Home Lending Appoints Lynette Hale-Lee Western Regional Manager

in Daily Dose, Featured, News, Secondary Market 7 hours ago 58 Views

Lynette Hale-Lee, Western Regional Manager, Planet Home Lending

Planet Home Lending has announced the hiring of Lynette Hale-Lee to serve as Western Regional Manager. Hale-Lee will enhance Planet Home Lending's market share by recruiting additional mortgage loan originators and opening new branches in the West.

Hale-Lee is a long-time mortgage professional who brings extensive experience to her new role at Planet Home Lending having worked for numerous lenders during her career. Most recently, she was Western Regional Manager at Wintrust Mortgage for six years, and prior to that, she served as President of Capstone Direct Mortgage Funding.

"Planet is exceptionally and unusually well-positioned to move through challenging markets now and over the next few years," Hale-Lee said regarding her decision to join the team. "It's filled with people and leaders who possess the ability to pivot strategically, to listen, to be altruistic and to understand what's important to employees and borrowers in their local markets."

Michael Dubeck, President and CEO of Planet Home Lending parent Planet Financial Group said Hale-Lee will be instrumental in advancing Planet Home Lending's mission to help more homebuyers and homeowners across the country.

"Lynette is a widely respected leader in the mortgage industry who has a striking ability to connect with people and guide them toward success," Dubeck said. "Her deep knowledge of the lending space and what it takes to grow as a loan officer in this field is what makes her such an invaluable asset to our team."

About Author: Demetria Lester

Demetria C. Lester is a reporter for DS News and MReport, with more than six years of writing experience. She has served as Editor-in-Chief at Northlake College and staff writer at her alma mater, the University of Texas at Arlington. She has covered events such as the Byron Nelson, Pac-12 Conferences, the Women in Dallas Film Festival, to freelance work with the Dallas Wings and D Magazine. Currently located in Dallas, Texas, she is an avid jazz lover and reader. She can be reached at [email protected]
theMReport.com copyright 2022 is a registered trademark of The Five Star Institute
x

Check Also

Wells Fargo Commits $2B to Support Housing Affordability

Issuance of new Sustainability Bond will be used for housing affordability project design for low- and moderate-income populations.