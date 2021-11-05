The Week Ahead: Learning From Past Housing Policies

On Tuesday, November 9 at 11:00 a.m. CDT, the NYU Furman Center Housing Solutions Lab will be hosting a virtual Panel Event: “Advancing Equity in Local Housing Planning: Learning From the Past to Promote a More Equitable Future.”

Established in 1995, the NYU Furman Center is a joint center of the New York University School of Law and the Robert F. Wagner Graduate School of Public Service, established to advance research and debate on housing, neighborhoods, and urban policy.

Exclusionary and discriminatory housing policies have shaped America’s cities for decades, and continue to foster present-day inequalities in housing and access to opportunity. Across the nation, city leaders must deal with the legacy of policies and practices that persist in perpetuating housing instability, racial wealth gaps, physical and cultural displacement.

For this webinar, the NYU Furman Center has assembled a panel that will discuss how cities can productively examine the impact of historic planning decisions on housing inequalities, and apply that knowledge towards more equitable local planning processes and policies in the present.

Moderated by Monique King-Viehland, Associate VP of Metropolitan Housing and Communities Policy for the Urban Institute, panelists for the discussion will include:

Andrea Brennan, Director of Community Planning and Economic Development, City of Minneapolis

Clay Fong, Manager, Community Relations & Office of Human Rights, City of Boulder Housing and Human Services

Emily Liu, Director, Louisville Metro Planning and Design Services

Christopher Tyson, CEO, Build Baton Rouge

As Associate VP of Metropolitan Housing and Communities Policy for the Urban Institute, King-Viehland leads new work on racial equity and housing justice, as well as working with researchers on policy, communications, and business development to grow bodies of work. She previously served as Executive Director of the Los Angeles County Development Authority (LACDA), where she oversaw 580 employees and a budget of $600 million, and was the first woman and African-American to take the helm of the 40-year-old agency. King-Viehland has 20 years of experience in housing, community, and economic development, and in late 2020, served as a member of the U.S. Housing and Urban Development Agency Review Team for the Biden-Harris Transition Team.

Brennan is the current Director of Community Planning and Economic Development for the City of Minneapolis She had served as Interim Director since, as she led the Department’s relief and recovery efforts to help Minneapolis residents, businesses and communities recover from the economic impacts of the pandemic and civil unrest. She has worked for the City of Minneapolis since 2016 as the Department’s Housing Director. Her experience includes work in the creation of affordable housing, real estate development, community planning and economic development, and public policy and finance.

In his role as Manager, Community Relations & Office of Human Rights, City of Boulder Housing and Human Services, Fong oversees enforcement of the city’s municipal discrimination code, the Youth Opportunities Advisory Board, and the Community Mediation Service (CMS). With more than 20 years of experience, Fong managed CMS for a decade-plus, providing both mediation and restorative justice services to city residents. He has also chaired Boulder’s Human Relations Commission and Environmental Advisory Board.

Liu serves as Director of Louisville Metro Planning and Design Services, where she leads a staff of 42, and manages 18 Boards/Commissions/Committees with 100-plus members. Her office is responsible for updating, maintaining, and monitoring compliance with Louisville Metro's Comprehensive Plan and Land Development Code. She has been a professional planner for more than 20 years, with work experience in Kentucky, Illinois, and Ohio.

As CEO of Build Baton Rouge, Tyson works to promote equitable investment, innovative development, and thriving communities across all of the Baton Rouge region. He works to promote strategies to end racial and spatial stratification in cities, and advocates for an integrated approach to improving social and natural environments.

Click here for more information or to register for this event.

