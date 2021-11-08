Home >> Daily Dose >> Sue Barber to Manage Wells Fargo’s National Sales Force
Print This Post Print This Post

Sue Barber to Manage Wells Fargo’s National Sales Force

in Daily Dose, Headlines, News, Origination 32 mins ago 13 Views

Wells Fargo & Company has named Sue Barber as National Sales Manager, leading the company’s Home Lending Distributed Sales team. Barber, who held the role on an interim status since June 2021, will report to Kristy Fercho, Wells Fargo's head of Home Lending, and will oversee approximately 3,700 members of Wells Fargo Home Lending’s Distributed Sales force.

“The National Sales Manager position is among the most important and impactful in our organization,” said Fercho. “As the leader of our Distributed Sales team, Sue will be responsible for ensuring that our best-in-class team is equipped and empowered to deliver care and certainty to our customers. Sue’s background, expertise, and hands-on understanding of what it takes to lead this high-performing team through all market cycles make her an ideal candidate for this crucial role.”

With nearly 30 years of mortgage industry experience, Barber previously served as Wells Fargo Home Lending’s Northeast Division Manager, overseeing territory ranging from Maine to Kentucky, and high-volume markets such as New York City and the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area.

Prior to her time with Wells Fargo, Barber served in mortgage sales and business development leadership roles at Citigroup and JPMorgan Chase & Company.

Tagged with:

About Author: Eric C. Peck

Eric C. Peck has 20-plus years’ experience covering the mortgage industry, he most recently served as Editor-in-Chief for The Mortgage Press and National Mortgage Professional Magazine. Peck graduated from the New York Institute of Technology where he received his B.A. in Communication Arts/Media. After graduating, he began his professional career with Videography Magazine before landing in the mortgage space. Peck has edited three published books and has served as Copy Editor for Entrepreneur.com.
theMReport.com copyright 2021 is a registered trademark of The Five Star Institute
x

Check Also

No Matter the Price, Homes Selling Quickly

An average-priced home now sells within 16 days, down by 12 days year-over-year, when it took about a month to sell the same home.

Subscribe to MDaily

MReport is here for you to stay on top of important developments in the mortgage marketplace. To begin receiving each day’s top news, market information, and breaking news updates, absolutely free of cost, simply enter your email address below.