Sue Barber to Manage Wells Fargo’s National Sales Force

Wells Fargo & Company has named Sue Barber as National Sales Manager, leading the company’s Home Lending Distributed Sales team. Barber, who held the role on an interim status since June 2021, will report to Kristy Fercho, Wells Fargo's head of Home Lending, and will oversee approximately 3,700 members of Wells Fargo Home Lending’s Distributed Sales force.

“The National Sales Manager position is among the most important and impactful in our organization,” said Fercho. “As the leader of our Distributed Sales team, Sue will be responsible for ensuring that our best-in-class team is equipped and empowered to deliver care and certainty to our customers. Sue’s background, expertise, and hands-on understanding of what it takes to lead this high-performing team through all market cycles make her an ideal candidate for this crucial role.”

With nearly 30 years of mortgage industry experience, Barber previously served as Wells Fargo Home Lending’s Northeast Division Manager, overseeing territory ranging from Maine to Kentucky, and high-volume markets such as New York City and the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area.

Prior to her time with Wells Fargo, Barber served in mortgage sales and business development leadership roles at Citigroup and JPMorgan Chase & Company.