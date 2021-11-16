ReverseVision Continues Growth With Two New Hires

ReverseVision has announced the additions of Eric Samuelson as VP of Finance, and Andres Ochoa as Systems Administrator.

Samuelson comes to ReverseVision with a background as a VP and Corporate Controller, working for multiple organizations over the past 25 years.

In his new role with ReverseVision, Ochoa will manage development of the company’s internal operational technology stack. Previously, he was an IT support specialist at San Diego Country Credit Union, where he assisted the organization in navigating its technology needs through the height of the pandemic. Prior to that, Ochoa worked on Endpoint Management systems, deploying, and supporting an enterprise network consisting of 18,000 corporate and point-of-sale endpoints for Jack in the Box and Qdoba.

“The need for reverse products is poised to surge over the next five years, and as such we’re putting the necessary building blocks in place now in order to grow at a healthy rate and continue servicing our clients well,” said Joe Langner, President and CEO at ReverseVision. “The addition of Eric and Andres will establish financial controls, and an operational infrastructure that helps us efficiently acclimate new employees and effectively onboard clients as ReverseVision manages expansion efforts.”

The hiring of both Samuelson and Ochoa is the latest move by ReverseVision to expand its footprint after the recent announcement that the company added Bill Mitchell as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), a newly created position, where he will oversee the company’s sales, business development, and marketing efforts.