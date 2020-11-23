Home >> Daily Dose >> Biden Taps Janet Yellen to Lead Treasury
Print This Post Print This Post

Biden Taps Janet Yellen to Lead Treasury

in Daily Dose, Featured, Government, News 12 hours ago 72 Views

President-Elect Joe Biden has chosen former Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen as his Treasury Secretary, several news outlets report, and the Associated Press has confirmed, through an unnamed source. Yellen would be the first woman to head the U.S. Treasury—and that's about seven years after she became the first woman to lead the Fed.

The Associated Press reported that Yellen's nomination is "confirmed by a person who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss Biden’s plans."

Politico reports that "according to people familiar with the decision, [this] historic move [is] intended to satisfy competing factions within the Democratic Party."

According to CNN, Yellen, should she be accepted by the Senate, would lead Biden's economic response to COVID-19.

The Wall Street Journal, first to report the pending nomination, calls Yellen "an economist at the forefront of policymaking for three decades."

The Associated Press reported earlier that Biden pledged to build a diverse team.

"Yellen enjoys a close working relationship with Jerome Powell, who succeeded her as Fed chair, something that would likely improve coordination between the Fed and the Treasury and perhaps result in additional support for the economy," wrote AP's Christopher Rugaber and Michael Balsamoap and AP Economics Writer Martin Crutsinger.

About Author: Christina Hughes Babb

Christina Hughes Babb is a reporter for DS News and MReport. A graduate of Southern Methodist University, she has been a reporter, editor, and publisher in the Dallas area for more than 15 years. During her 10 years at Advocate Media/Dallas Magazine, she published thousands of articles covering local politics, real estate, development, crime, the arts, entertainment, and human interest, among other topics. She has won two national Mayborn School of Journalism Ten Spurs awards for nonfiction, and has penned pieces for Texas Monthly, Salon.com, Dallas Observer, Edible, and the Dallas Morning news, among others.
theMReport.com copyright 2020 is a registered trademark of The Five Star Institute
x

Check Also

Top 30 Companies in Mortgage and Servicing—Part 6

Editor's note: This story originally appeared in the November edition of MReport, out now.    Fannie Mae ...

Subscribe to MDaily

MReport is here for you to stay on top of important developments in the mortgage marketplace. To begin receiving each day’s top news, market information, and breaking news updates, absolutely free of cost, simply enter your email address below.