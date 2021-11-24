Home >> Daily Dose >> Blue Spot Home Loans Names New VP
Blue Spot Home Loans Names New VP

in Daily Dose, Featured, Headlines, News 15 hours ago 76 Views

Cherry Creek Mortgage, a nationwide, full-service mortgage lender, announced Jody Watters has been promoted to vice president of sales and branch manager at Blue Spot Home Loans, Cherry Creek Mortgage’s consumer direct division. 

Watters, who was previously the company’s sales manager for the past three years, has 24 years of mortgage industry experience and is licensed in 11 states. He served in a variety of roles over a 20-plus-year career, including originator, broker and loan processor. Watters ran his own mortgage brokerage firm for 13 years before venturing to several mortgage lenders, including Fairway Independent MortgageHome Loans Today, and Guaranteed Rate. 

Launched in 2017, Blue Spot Home Loans is a digital lender that enables loan borrowers to get same-day loan pre-approvals and apply for a home loan and upload documents online. The lender is licensed in 20 states, including California and Texas. 

“Cherry Creek Mortgage has given me a great opportunity to help more borrowers and their families finance their dream homes,” Watters said. “I look forward to expanding Blue Spot’s footprint in more locations.” 

“Jody is a fantastic asset to our team and brings a wealth of experience to his new role,” said Cherry Creek Mortgage Chief Marketing Officer David Arnett. “I’m confident he’s going to do a great job building Blue Spot Home Loans into one of the nation’s most successful online lenders.” 

Kyle G. Horst

Kyle Horst
Kyle G. Horst is a reporter for DS News and MReport. A graduate of the University of Texas at Tyler, he has worked for a number of daily, weekly, and monthly publications in South Dakota and Texas. With more than 10 years of experience in community journalism, he has won a number of state, national, and international awards for his writing and photography. He most recently worked as editor of Community Impact Newspaper covering a number of Dallas-Ft. Worth communities on a hyperlocal level. Contact Kyle G. at kyle.horst@thefivestar.com.
