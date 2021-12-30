Top Improvement Trends Homeowners for the New Year

Neighborly recently released a list of expert-recommended and trending home service projects for homeowners to prioritize in 2022, serving as a guide for the upcoming year.

The list of 2022 home service trends is provided in the form of actionable items that any homeowner can look into, along with calling out those projects that are best handled by expert professionals across Neighborly's home service brands, including Mr. Handyman, Mr. Appliance, Aire Serv, and many more.

"The shift to so much more of the world working from home has created more demand for home repairs, maintenance and enhancements to improve the look, feel and performance level of the home," said Mike Bidwell, President and CEO of Neighborly. "By identifying the top home maintenance trends for homeowners to focus on in the coming year with this list made available through our new mobile app, we're not only making expert guidance readily available to and quickly accessible for our customers, but we are also simplifying the process for homeowners to then connect with trusted local providers whose work is backed by Neighborly's Done Right Promise."

Among the projects listed to upgrade your living space include:

Installing an ultraviolet light to your air filter system for improved air quality

Investing in a tankless water heater to help save on energy and maintenance costs

Adding a home fire suppression system to extinguish or contain fires in less than two minutes

Protecting your home from flooding by installing a basement waterproofing system

Service trends like home improvement and remodeling projects have also been increasingly popular throughout the pandemic, as more people find themselves spending more time at home. Neighborly's new mobile app is perfect for the digital age and serves as an aid in tackling all home service needs in the new year.

Click here for more on Neighborly's recommended home service projects.