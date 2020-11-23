Top 30 Companies in Mortgage and Servicing—Part 7

Editor's note: This story originally appeared in the November edition of MReport, out now.

Headquarters: Atlanta, GA

Contact: 877.319.8840; AldridgePite.com

Leadership: Gee Aldridge, Managing Partner, CEO; Marissa Connors, General Counsel; Casper Rankin, Supervising Partner

About: Aldridge Pite, LLP, is a multistate law firm offering services in Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Washington. Aldridge Pite is a full-service provider of legal services to depository and non-depository financial institutions including banks, credit unions, mortgage servicing concerns, institutional investors, private firms, and other commercial clients.

Year Established: 2010

Employees: 400-plus

Additional Offices: San Diego; Melville, NY; Delray Beach, FL

Staffing Stats: 62% of employees are women, 39% are minorities.

Giving Back:

Children’s Hospitals [Rady in San Diego, Children’s Village (SOS) in Florida, and Children’s Healthcare in Atlanta)

Healing for Heroes

Hurricane Helping Hand

Long Island Against Domestic Violence

Praise Corner:

Annual USFN Diamond Award of Excellence for 10 consecutive years

Sandy Springs Best of 2020 Closing Attorneys

Benefits and Perks: The firm is constantly considering and implementing strategic initiatives to foster employee engagement through training, cooperation, and collaboration. In addition to “fun committee events” such as Employee Appreciation Day or other holiday celebrations, Aldridge Pite focuses on holding events that foster and train team members at all levels. These events include a semi-annual Leadership Retreat, “Lunch with Executives,” an Airbo communication system, and a StandOut employee engagement tool that provides weekly two-way communication “check-ins” between supervisors and employees. The firm also hosts learning games such as a recent virtual “AP Scavenger Hunt” where employees can win prizes. The firm has a strong focus on developing a culture that mirrors its organizational values that have resulted in a majority of the workforce having tenure of five or more years.

Headquarters: Plantation, FL

Contact: 954.564.0071; DALLegal.com

Leadership: Roy Diaz, Managing Shareholder; Adam Diaz, Partner; Keli Heisey, Operations Director

About: Diaz Anselmo Lindberg, P.A., is a certified minority-owned Martindale Hubbell Preeminent A-V rated firm providing legal services to the banking and mortgage industry, with an emphasis in Judicial State practice, for over 28 years. DAL practices in Florida, Illinois, Ohio, Indiana, Wisconsin, Kentucky, and Michigan and concentrates in creditors’ rights, foreclosure, bankruptcy, litigation, and real estate. The firm’s attorneys have a diverse mix of personal, professional, and educational experience. The firm’s diversification, compassion, and experience support dispute resolution from a broader, more comprehensive perspective.

Year Established: 1992

Employees: 105

Additional Offices Covington, KY; Indianapolis, IN; Milford, OH; Naperville, IL

Staffing Stats: 75% of employees are women, 35% of whom are minorities, and 36% of the firm is made up of minorities overall, including the Managing Shareholder.

Testimonial: “I have worked for the firm for over 10 years and working here is a pleasure. The Directors and the Managing Shareholder care about their employees equally.”

Giving Back:

Feeding Families

Habitat for Humanity

Toys for Tots

Praise Corner:

Certificate of Appreciation, Toys for Tots

The Fund President’s Circle

USFN’s Award of Excellence

Benefits and Perks: DAL takes career path and growth opportunities seriously. The firm’s infrastructure is made up of several levels, with each segment providing mentoring to its reporting group. Employees are recognized through leadership and co-employee nomination. Awards range from certificates of achievement to financial bonuses, based on the contribution. In addition to healthcare benefits and 401(k), the firm offers work-from-home options and a robust PTO program.

