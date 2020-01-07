Home >> Headlines >> Gateway First Bank Opens Mortgage Centers to Meet Demand
Gateway First Bank Opens Mortgage Centers to Meet Demand

Gateway First Bank opened 34 new mortgage centers in 2019 to meet increased demand from local communities for home financing. From South Carolina to Idaho and Kansas to New Jersey, the openings are a testament to the fast-growing nature of the company from coast-to-coast and everywhere in between. Gateway First Bank now has more than 160 mortgage centers across the United States and is licensed in 40 states.

“We are outperforming our competition and delivering for our clients faster than ever,” said Stephen Curry, Chairman and CEO of Gateway. “Our momentum is a testament to our team members’ persistent focus on hard work. I look forward to seeing Gateway continue to expand our footprint across the nation for our clients and the success of all of our team members.”

As 2019 comes to a close, Gateway has already originated more than $7.5 billion in mortgage loans, putting the company on track to substantially increase production from 2018. With this growth, Gateway expects 2019 to be the best production year on record for the company. The 2019 office openings include:

Avondale, Arizona                  Hammond, Louisana                North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

Tucson, Arizona                       Prior Lake, Minnesota               Greeneville, Tennessee

Yuma, Arizona                      Bayville, New Jersey                   Beaumont, Texas

Greeley, Colorado                    Cherry Hill, New Jersey               Benbrook, Texas

Jacksonville, Florida               Morristown, New Jersey               Bulverde, Texas

Sarasota, Florida                 Perth Amboy, New Jersey            Conroe, Texas

Idaho Falls, Idaho                 Ocean, New Jersey                      Humble, Texas

Rock Falls, Illinois                  Lawton, Oklahoma                    Longview, Texas

Derby, Kansas                       Bend, Oregon                       San Antonio, Texas

Overland Park, Kansas        Brandon, Oregon                  San Antonio, Texas

Denham Springs, Louisiana         Portland, Oregon                  Spanish Fork, Utah

                                                                            Fall City, Washington

A graduate of the University of Alabama, Mike Albanese has worked for news publications since 2011 in Texas and Colorado. He has built a portfolio of more than 1,000 articles, covering city government, police and crime, business, sports, and is experienced in crafting engaging features and enterprise pieces. He spent time as the sports editor for the "Pilot Point Post-Signal," and has covered the DFW Metroplex for several years. He has also assisted with sports coverage and editing duties with the "Dallas Morning News" and "Denton Record-Chronicle" over the past several years.
