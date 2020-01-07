Gateway First Bank Opens Mortgage Centers to Meet Demand

Gateway First Bank opened 34 new mortgage centers in 2019 to meet increased demand from local communities for home financing. From South Carolina to Idaho and Kansas to New Jersey, the openings are a testament to the fast-growing nature of the company from coast-to-coast and everywhere in between. Gateway First Bank now has more than 160 mortgage centers across the United States and is licensed in 40 states.

“We are outperforming our competition and delivering for our clients faster than ever,” said Stephen Curry, Chairman and CEO of Gateway. “Our momentum is a testament to our team members’ persistent focus on hard work. I look forward to seeing Gateway continue to expand our footprint across the nation for our clients and the success of all of our team members.”

As 2019 comes to a close, Gateway has already originated more than $7.5 billion in mortgage loans, putting the company on track to substantially increase production from 2018. With this growth, Gateway expects 2019 to be the best production year on record for the company. The 2019 office openings include:

Avondale, Arizona Hammond, Louisana North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

Tucson, Arizona Prior Lake, Minnesota Greeneville, Tennessee

Yuma, Arizona Bayville, New Jersey Beaumont, Texas

Greeley, Colorado Cherry Hill, New Jersey Benbrook, Texas

Jacksonville, Florida Morristown, New Jersey Bulverde, Texas

Sarasota, Florida Perth Amboy, New Jersey Conroe, Texas

Idaho Falls, Idaho Ocean, New Jersey Humble, Texas

Rock Falls, Illinois Lawton, Oklahoma Longview, Texas

Derby, Kansas Bend, Oregon San Antonio, Texas

Overland Park, Kansas Brandon, Oregon San Antonio, Texas

Denham Springs, Louisiana Portland, Oregon Spanish Fork, Utah

Fall City, Washington