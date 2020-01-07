Plaza Home Mortgage Announces New Head of Treasury, Finance

Plaza Home Mortgage, Inc., one of the nation’s leading wholesale and correspondent mortgage lenders, today announced that Michelle Richardson has joined the company as SVP of Treasury and Finance.

In this role, Richardson will be responsible for Plaza’s Treasury department, including warehouse relationships, cash management, and the company’s Corporate Funding department. She will report to Mike Fontaine, Plaza’s COO and CFO.

Richardson joins Plaza from loanDepot where she was the VP of Treasury for the past seven years. During her tenure at loanDepot, she established the company’s enterprise treasury function and oversaw all settlement and funding activities for the organization. Earlier, Richardson held finance positions with Icon Residential, T-Force, and IMPAC Mortgage.

“We are excited that Michelle is joining our management team,” said Fontaine. “She is a seasoned finance professional with deep experience across the full range of treasury, corporate finance and funding functions. We know she will be a critical contributor to Plaza’s ongoing success.”

Richardson earned her MBA and BA from University of Phoenix. In addition, she is a Certified Treasury Professional (CTP) and Accredited Mortgage Professional (AMP).