Greg Holmes Named President and CEO of Credit Plus, Inc.

Greg Holmes - Credit Plus - 1.27.2021Credit Plus, a provider of reliable data and intelligent insights for more informed lending and credit decisions, announced that it has elected Greg Holmes as President and CEO. He succeeds Steve D. Grant, who has moved to an advisory role.

Holmes has more than 25 years of mortgage industry experience and joined Credit Plus 15 years ago. He has served in several roles at the company, most recently as Managing Partner, and previously as National Director of Sales and Marketing and Southeast Regional Sales Manager. Throughout his tenure, Holmes has led various strategic initiatives that have contributed to the success of the third-party verifications company.

“I’m thrilled to be stepping into this role during such an exciting time for Credit Plus. The future holds great promise, and my goal is to lead Credit Plus into the next stage of growth,” Holmes said.

Prior to joining Credit Plus, Holmes was the VP of Direct Sales in the Eastern U.S. for LandAmerica, wherein under his leadership, regional sales increased by 61.5% in only three years. He earned his Bachelor of Arts degree in Marketing from Kennesaw State University.

About Author: David Wharton

