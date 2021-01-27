Mortgage Connect Promotes Melanie Modrovich to VP of Closing Operations

Melanie Modrovich has been promoted to Mortgage Connect's VP of Closing Operations.

Melanie Modrovich says when she got the letter on November 23, 2020, about her promotion to VP of Closing Operations, her first thought was about how far she had come in her 16 years in the Mortgage

and financial services industry.

“It’s still like…wow,” Modrovich said. “I literally started as a temp and didn’t know what a mortgage was.”

Modrovich quickly learned the ins and outs of the business, along with something she heard from Mortgage Connect, CEO Jeff Coury.

“It’s one of the first things Jeff ever told me,” Modrovich said. “(That) we’re a title company, but we’re a customer service company first. It’s been on my mind since day one and that’s what I tell people who come in on interviews now.”

Another key piece of success for Modrovich is a strong, healthy culture at work and with coworkers. She

says she feels fortunate that culture is a huge priority to executive leadership at Mortgage Connect.

“I have the best teams,” Modrovich says. “Their dedication to the company and each other is what keeps me going. I miss seeing them.”

Modrovich says providing the best customer service drives her on a daily basis along with boosting her own team to elevate their success and growth within the company. She credits Chris Meegan and his management team for showing her how to get better processes in place and to help employees reach the next step in their career path.

Modrovich moves to the VP role from her Director position where she lead the Private Wealth, Bank of America, and Merrill Lynch teams. She’ll also take over the Better Mortgage team as part of her

new responsibilities. Her advice is to remain patient and willing to learn on a daily basis.

Modrovich explained, “I didn’t have the opportunity to go to college, so this promotion is because of my experience, dedication, and hard work in the industry.”