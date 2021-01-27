Home >> Headlines >> Mortgage Connect Promotes Melanie Modrovich to VP of Closing Operations
Print This Post Print This Post

Mortgage Connect Promotes Melanie Modrovich to VP of Closing Operations

in Headlines, News 1 day ago 125 Views

Melanie Modrovich - Mortgage Connect - 1.27.2021Melanie Modrovich has been promoted to Mortgage Connect's VP of Closing Operations.

Melanie Modrovich says when she got the letter on November 23, 2020, about her promotion to VP of Closing Operations, her first thought was about how far she had come in her 16 years in the Mortgage
and financial services industry.

“It’s still like…wow,” Modrovich said. “I literally started as a temp and didn’t know what a mortgage was.”

Modrovich quickly learned the ins and outs of the business, along with something she heard from Mortgage Connect, CEO Jeff Coury.

“It’s one of the first things Jeff ever told me,” Modrovich said. “(That) we’re a title company, but we’re a customer service company first. It’s been on my mind since day one and that’s what I tell people who come in on interviews now.”

Another key piece of success for Modrovich is a strong, healthy culture at work and with coworkers. She
says she feels fortunate that culture is a huge priority to executive leadership at Mortgage Connect.

“I have the best teams,” Modrovich says. “Their dedication to the company and each other is what keeps me going. I miss seeing them.”

Modrovich says providing the best customer service drives her on a daily basis along with boosting her own team to elevate their success and growth within the company. She credits Chris Meegan and his management team for showing her how to get better processes in place and to help employees reach the next step in their career path.

Modrovich moves to the VP role from her Director position where she lead the Private Wealth, Bank of America, and Merrill Lynch teams. She’ll also take over the Better Mortgage team as part of her
new responsibilities. Her advice is to remain patient and willing to learn on a daily basis.

Modrovich explained, “I didn’t have the opportunity to go to college, so this promotion is because of my experience, dedication, and hard work in the industry.”

About Author: David Wharton

David Wharton, Managing Editor at the Five Star Institute, is a graduate of the University of Texas at Arlington, where he received his B.A. in English and minored in Journalism. Wharton has over 15 years of experience in journalism and previously worked at Thomson Reuters, a multinational mass media and information firm, as Associate Content Editor, focusing on producing media content related to tax and accounting principles and government rules and regulations for accounting professionals. Wharton has an extensive and diversified portfolio of freelance material, with published contributions in both online and print media publications. Wharton and his family currently reside in Arlington, Texas. He can be reached at David.Wharton@theMReport.com.
theMReport.com copyright 2021 is a registered trademark of The Five Star Institute
x

Check Also

Industry Groups React to Janet Yellen’s Treasury Secretary Confirmation

Leaders in the housing industry say they are looking forward to working with the new Secretary, whose confirmation they hope “bodes well for the housing market." Here is what else they have to say.

Subscribe to MDaily

MReport is here for you to stay on top of important developments in the mortgage marketplace. To begin receiving each day’s top news, market information, and breaking news updates, absolutely free of cost, simply enter your email address below.