Cheryl Haberman Promoted to Mortgage Connect VP of Closing Operations

Thirty-year mortgage and financial services industry veteran Cheryl Haberman has been named as Mortgage Connect's VP of Closing Operations.

“Back in the early 2000’s,” Haberman said, “I remember volume similar to what we’re seeing now. That’s when people could borrow up to 100% or more and I used to deal with a lot of those clients.”

Haberman started out in the business 30 years ago in closings at the same company where Mortgage Connect Originations President Bob Franco was working at the time. She’d just graduated from college and had never owned her own home before, so she was really learning everything from the ground up.

“Closings was a lot different back then. You didn’t have notaries, we had to work with attorneys,” Cheryl said.

Haberman cut her teeth there for over two decades before getting the opportunity over six years ago to work for Mortgage Connect.

“It’s been a wonderfully different experience working here after being in the industry for so long,” said Haberman. “Jeff was very welcoming. He was good to me and gave me an opportunity to grow the Wells Fargo account and I ran with it!”

Haberman says her vision for the position is to be able to foster employee career success and growth.

“I want to do the same things Jeff wants to do, to retain employees, reward the ones that go above and beyond, and to make sure I can assist them and give them the tools that they need to be able to be promoted,” Haberman said.

Watching her team blossom is by far the most rewarding part of what she does according to Haberman. She said she’s most looking forward to focusing on that leadership and management piece as VP of Closings.

Her advice to those starting out is to take a break to re-focus when things feel overwhelming.

“Just be patient and use that break to realize you can’t worry over things you have no control over,” said Haberman. “In this industry, you have to realize you’ll learn everything on the job and that this is not the

same type of learning you experienced in school. Don’t be afraid to ask questions!”