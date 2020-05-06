Gateway Mortgage Funds Over $1B in Mortgages During April

Gateway Mortgage Group, a division of Gateway First Bank, reported funding over $1 billion in residential mortgage loans for the month of April. This was a record setting month for the Oklahoma-based company’s 21-year history.

With an increased number of homeowners refinancing and taking advantage of lower interest rates, the loan production for April only adds to the Gateway trend of record-breaking months.

“We are excited to have been able to help over 5,170 families with their mortgage financing needs along with providing opportunities for our 1,300 employees. As we celebrate a financial milestone in our company’s history, we will continue to recognize the impact our work has on the families we touch,” said Mark Revard, Divisional EVP.

“Several years ago, we committed to deploying industry leading technology, and as a result our Gateway team has been able to operate very efficiently in a work-from-home environment,” said Scott Gesell, CEO at Gateway First. “We are very fortunate to have such a dedicated team delivering personalized concierge service to our customers.”

“We recognize the COVID-19 situation has put extra stress on the families we serve, and our team has shown remarkable commitment and an amazing resilience while helping so many. This speaks directly to the testament that Gateway is committed to strengthening families while becoming an industry leader,” said Gesell.

Gateway has originated more than $3.2 billion in mortgage loans year to date through April, assisting over 16,700 families and putting the company on track to potentially surpass its record-breaking year of $7.7 billion funded loans in 2019.