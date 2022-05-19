Home >> Headlines >> Cherry Creek Mortgage Names Rick Hogle CRO
Cherry Creek Mortgage Names Rick Hogle CRO

in Headlines, Origination 11 hours ago 65 Views

Rick Hogle, CRO, Cherry Creek Mortgage

Rick Hogle has joined Cherry Creek Mortgage as CRO, responsible for management of the overall performance of Cherry Creek’s retail operations. Hogle will oversee the growth and development of retail sales and production network, while supporting all the company’s business channels. He will also be responsible for developing a recruiting platform to engage and enlist new talent, and oversee coaching to strengthen personal and professional growth of all associates.  

“Rick prides himself in successfully unifying both sales and operational teams and creating an understanding that one cannot be successful without the other,” said Rick Seehausen, CEO of Cherry Creek Mortgage. “We are thrilled to be bringing on a dynamic change agent who will continue to build on the unity between our operations and sales units and instill a culture and vision that aligns everyone in the organization to achieve a common goal.” 

Hogle brings a breadth of experience, proven leadership and industry expertise to this role, as well as roots in retail production. He began his mortgage career in 2001 with New Century Mortgage, where he became one of the firm’s top originators in his first year and later a successful branch manager. He also served as a Branch Manager, National Sales Manager, Director of Operations, COO, and Chief Strategic Officer for Supreme Lending, where he helped the company grow into one of the top retail lenders in the nation.  

 “I’m delighted and honored to bring both my skills and perspectives to Cherry Creek’s thriving retail organization,” Hogle said. “When you bring together great people, empower them with a common mission, and equip them with the tools, knowledge, and processes for success, the sky’s the limit.”  

About Author: Eric C. Peck

Eric C. Peck has 20-plus years’ experience covering the mortgage industry, he most recently served as Editor-in-Chief for The Mortgage Press and National Mortgage Professional Magazine. Peck graduated from the New York Institute of Technology where he received his B.A. in Communication Arts/Media. After graduating, he began his professional career with Videography Magazine before landing in the mortgage space. Peck has edited three published books and has served as Copy Editor for Entrepreneur.com.
