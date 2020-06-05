Home >> Headlines >> Sprout Adds to Residential Loan Programs
Print This Post Print This Post

Sprout Adds to Residential Loan Programs

in Headlines, News 5 hours ago 38 Views

Sprout Mortgage today added to its residential loan programs with the launch of Sprout’s Premier Jumbo mortgage for purchase or refinance of higher-end properties, with loan amounts up to $3 million. 

“This program is engineered to provide borrowers with the jumbo loan amounts they need to purchase or refinance a premium home,“ said Michael Strauss, President. “With the addition of the new Premier Jumbo offering, Sprout is once again identifying, and responding to market demand while maintaining our credit and collateral standards to produce the highest quality loans.” 

The new Sprout Premier Jumbo program features loan-to-value ratios up to 90%, minimum qualifying credit score of 660, up to 43% debt-to-income ratio, and loan amounts up to $3 million.  And, borrowers are not required to obtain private mortgage insurance.    

“In today’s challenging market, we are proud to offer Sprout’s nationwide network of highly skilled residential mortgage professionals this new Premier Jumbo mortgage solution for their clients buying or refinancing primary homes, second homes, and investment properties,” said Shea Pallante, Sprout’s Chief Production Officer.  

The new Premier Jumbo and Sprout’s full line of loan programs are accessible through many widely used mortgage product and pricing engines.  Full details are available to mortgage professionals through the Sprout Client Portal, while Sprout’s easy-to-use iQualifi app provides scenario eligibility and pricing. 

About Author: Mike Albanese

A graduate of the University of Alabama, Mike Albanese has worked for news publications since 2011 in Texas and Colorado. He has built a portfolio of more than 1,000 articles, covering city government, police and crime, business, sports, and is experienced in crafting engaging features and enterprise pieces. He spent time as the sports editor for the "Pilot Point Post-Signal," and has covered the DFW Metroplex for several years. He has also assisted with sports coverage and editing duties with the "Dallas Morning News" and "Denton Record-Chronicle" over the past several years.
theMReport.com copyright 2020 is a registered trademark of The Five Star Institute
x

Check Also

WFG Lender Services Adds New Leadership

Jodi Bell was named the company’s new VP of National Business Development for WFG’s Lender Services Organization.

GET THE NEWS YOU NEED, WHEN YOU NEED IT.

With daily content from MReport, you’ll never miss another important headline in originations, lending, or servicing. Subscribe to MDaily to begin receiving a complimentary daily email containing the top mortgage news and market information.