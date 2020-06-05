Gateway Announces New Region VP of SW Region

Gateway Mortgage Group, a division of Gateway First Bank, has promoted Tina Knaut to Regional Vice President of the Southwest region of the United States. In this role, Knaut will oversee all Gateway mortgage loan centers in Arizona, Colorado, southern Nevada, New Mexico, and Wyoming.

“Tina’s motivation to serve others daily has been a key contribution to the core culture at Gateway,” said Scott Gesell, CEO of Gateway. “She has assembled great teams and created an environment for them to thrive, not only professionally but also personally. She measures success by the lives she touches and not by profits, and that makes her a great fit for a leadership role at Gateway. We look forward to the positive impact she will have.”

Knaut joined the Gateway team in 2016 as an Area Manager in New Mexico and Arizona. During her time with the company, she has successfully led expansion efforts into new markets with high operational efficiency, while cultivating deep relationships across the organization and with clients.

“I am fortunate to make my mark in the mortgage banking industry by connecting with and bringing significant value to everyone I encounter. I hope to attract people who share the same core convictions,” said Knaut. “Gateway has the most dynamic vision for growth and positive culture I’ve experienced in my 20 years in the mortgage industry, and I am excited to advance my career with such a dedicated organization.”