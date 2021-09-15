Planet Home Lending Appoints New SVP

Planet Home Lending LLC, a national mortgage lender and servicer based in Connecticut, has hired Andrew Watson as SVP of its Contact Center. Watson’s first task will be to finalize plans for Planet Home Lending’s new servicing center in Irving, Texas, employing about 130 people.

"As we continue to grow, Andy will be laser-focused on the customer experience at Planet, making sure we not only meet but exceed our call metrics and goals," said Planet Home Lending President Sandra Jarish. "He will bring a fresh perspective to the team along with new ideas and additional automation tools to ensure we continue to provide best-in-class service to our borrowers and clients. He has a knack for inspiring borrower-facing teams and building a collaborative environment in which employees are empowered to genuinely serve and support customers. Everywhere he goes, the metrics improve, and customer satisfaction is elevated."

Watson said that he decided to join Planet Home Lending for three main reasons: reputation, culture, and portfolio.

"First, Planet has a good reputation as a company and servicer,” Watson said. “Second, the culture is team-driven, and people reach across channels to share ideas and resources. And finally, the portfolio is on an upward trajectory, hitting $45 billion at the end of the second quarter. That's a 117% year-over-year increase, including $11.7 billion in subservicing," Watson said.

Before joining Planet Home Lending, he was previously the VP of Call Center Operations at Rushmore Loan Management Services. He also previously worked at Ditech Financial, SoFi, IBM, and Green Tree Servicing.