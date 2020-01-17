Sprout Mortgage Names CCO

Sprout Mortgage has announced that Gregory Walker has joined the company as Chief Compliance Officer and General Counsel, reporting directly to Michael Strauss, President.

Walker takes over the position from Shannon Leight who moves to the newly created position of Chief Compliance Officer and General Counsel for Sprout Lending LLC. Both moves are effective immediately and both executives are based at Sprout’s East Meadow, NY, headquarters.

“As Sprout continues to expand and strengthen its team to solidify our position as the leading, innovative force in non-QM lending, Gregory brings a depth of experience that will help us to accelerate our strategic expansion plan, “said trauss.

Walker brings to Sprout more than three decades of legal experience in mortgage financing and securitization. He most recently served as Special Counsel at Impac Mortgage Company and previously was Chief Compliance Officer and General Counsel at Towne Mortgage Company. Prior to that, Mr. Walker was in-house counsel at Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Managing Director and Counsel at UBS AG, and Executive Director and Counsel at Morgan Stanley. Early in his career, Mr. Walker was a Senior Ratings Analyst at Moody’s Investors Service. Mr. Walker practiced law at Cravath, Swaine & Moore, at Brown & Wood, and had his own private practice.

He graduated from Fordham University School of Law and holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Georgetown University School of Foreign Service. He was admitted to the New York Bar in 1989 and is newly admitted to the California Bar as registered in-house counsel.

“I’m very pleased to join Sprout and look forward to serving as General Counsel as the firm continues its impressive growth to become the dominant non-QM lender,” said Walker.