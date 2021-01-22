Former Fannie Mae Exec Named Home Point Board Chairman

Home Point Capital Inc. announced the appointment of mortgage industry veteran Andrew Bon Salle as its Chairman of the Board.

Bon Salle joins Home Point Capital following a nearly 30-year tenure at Fannie Mae, where he most recently served as EVP of Single-Family Business. In that role, he managed customer engagement, the performance of the company’s credit portfolio, and oversaw all Single-Family capital markets activities.

“We are thrilled to have someone of Andrew’s pedigree as our Chairman of the Board,” said Willie Newman, Founder and CEO of Home Point Capital. “Andrew is a great addition to our veteran executive leadership team, and we believe his vast industry experience provides Home Point Capital with another proven leader who will greatly benefit our company as it continues to evolve.”