Former Fannie Mae Exec Named Home Point Board Chairman
in News
18 hours ago
87 Views
Andrew Bon Salle Fannie Mae Home Point Capital 2021-01-22
Home Point Capital Inc. announced the appointment of mortgage industry veteran Andrew Bon Salle as its Chairman of the Board.
Bon Salle joins Home Point Capital following a nearly 30-year tenure at Fannie Mae, where he most recently served as EVP of Single-Family Business. In that role, he managed customer engagement, the performance of the company’s credit portfolio, and oversaw all Single-Family capital markets activities.
“We are thrilled to have someone of Andrew’s pedigree as our Chairman of the Board,” said Willie Newman, Founder and CEO of Home Point Capital. “Andrew is a great addition to our veteran executive leadership team, and we believe his vast industry experience provides Home Point Capital with another proven leader who will greatly benefit our company as it continues to evolve.”
Phil Hall is a former United Nations-based reporter for Fairchild Broadcast News, the author of nine books, the host of the award-winning SoundCloud podcast "The Online Movie Show," co-host of the award-winning WAPJ-FM talk show "Nutmeg Chatter" and a writer with credits in The New York Times, New York Daily News, Hartford Courant, Wired, The Hill's Congress Blog and Profit Confidential. His real estate finance writing has been published in the ABA Banking Journal, Secondary Marketing Executive, Servicing Management, MortgageOrb, Progress in Lending, National Mortgage Professional, Mortgage Professional America, Canadian Mortgage Professional, Mortgage Professional News, Mortgage Broker News and HousingWire.