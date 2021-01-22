Home >> News >> Ken Fries joins SLK Global Solutions as Business Development VP
Ken Fries joins SLK Global Solutions as Business Development VP

SLK Global Solutions, a Dallas-based provider of technology-enabled platform solutions for the financial services industry, has hired Ken Fries as VP of Business Development.

In his new role, Fries will oversee the growth of the company’s Property & Casualty Insurance and Lender Placed Insurance solutions.

“Ken has extensive background with the Insurance industry and shares our principles of delivering business transformative solutions in this space,” said SLK EVP for Insurance Larry Compton said. “I am thrilled that Ken has joined our team and his vast experience will definitely propel growth in our insurance solutions business”

Fries was most recently President at Castle Edge Insurance Agency of Realogy Holdings Corp., where he was responsible for managing sales, carrier placements and service operations across 37 states representing 20 top rated insurance companies. He has also held leadership roles at Mass Mutual, Hartford, and Aetna, and owned and operated an independent insurance agency in Connecticut for seven years.

